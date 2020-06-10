Fortnite: Lazarbeam Googles himself, finds out he is dead

The jolly Fortnite Youtuber was recently surrounded by rumors of his alleged death.

Lazar recently uploaded a video reacting to the controversy, and its hilarious!

LazarBeam reacts to rumors about his death (Image Credits: LazarBeam on Youtube)

Lannan Eacott, who is popularly known by his alias 'LazarBeam' is a Fortnite Youtuber and content creator.

His Youtube channel boasts of a massive 14.5 million subscriber count with each video amassing millions of views. LazarBeam's content is based around light-hearted fun in the popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite.

Last week, Lazar uploaded a video to his youtube channel titled 'Rip Lazarbeam' (very sad). Soon as fans took notice of it, his clip went viral. In a tweet shortly after uploading the video, he explained over 100,000 people swarmed in to watch it under a minute.

this video is a shitpost based on all the fake 'lazarbeam is dead videos' but based on its view count people are clicking it thinking im actually dead..



good to know my death video will get views i suppose LMAO pic.twitter.com/gujyWTEYsD — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) June 8, 2020

However, later on the Youtuber explained that his video was in respone to multipe clickbaits channels that try to lure viewers with similar titles.

Clickbait content for Fortnite YouTube subs

"This video is a shitpost based on all the fake ‘lazarbeam is dead videos’ but based on its view count people are clicking it thinking im actually dead… good to know my death video will get views i suppose LMAO". he explained.

The youtuber seemed unfazed by people trying to spread rumors around and jokingly suggested that its actuallys works to his favour in terms of popularity.

Mr.Beast, another popular Youtuber who has been known for spending absurd amounts of money on his video joined in on the fun and propsed that Lazar might have to 'RIP' again next week.

Looks like you’re going to have to rip again next week 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) June 8, 2020

As Lazarbeam continued to browse himself on Google, he stumbled upon a horde of videos affiliated to him, many hating on the Youtuber, while others genuinely praising him.

Among popular content types, 'Doing X thing for 24 hours straight' tends to be a crowd pleaser. Lazar stumbles upon a Youtuber who went on a challenge to say 'LazarBeam' 24 hours straight. Unfortunately the said video only recieved a total of 1.6k views, and a dissapointed Lazar exclaimed that it deserved much more love and support.