Fortnite leaks: Atlantis is currently underwater, will be revealed after July 1

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that Atlantis could be making its way into Chapter 2, Season 3.

The new location will allegedly be home to Aquaman and his fellow Atlanteans.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

A Fortnite leak reveals Atlantis making its way into the Season 3 the map

With Epic Games putting measures in place to prevent Fortnite leaks, news and information regarding upcoming skins, cosmetics and locations are getting increasingly harder to extract. Regardless, a handful of data-miners are still at it.

A Fortnite leak which was recently discovered revealed a new location titled TheRuins. The new POI is allegedly linked to DC character Aquaman, who is replacing Deadpool from Chapter 2, Season 2 as the new battle pass' crossover skin.

Shortly after Fortnite Season 3 went live, FortTory, a popular data leaker, proclaimed that a new location called TheRuins was making its way to the map. It bears a strikingly-similar resemblance to Atlantis, as both are underwater.

Here is a tweet in question:

TheRuins is an encrypted POI that consists of the following few area's



TheRuins_Temple

TheRuins_Monument_a

TheRuins_Monument_b

TheRuins_Monument_c

TheRuins_Monument_d

TheRuins_Monument_e

TheRuins_Chambers

TheRuins_Gatehouse

TheRuins_Garden

TheRuins_Center

TheRuins_Falls pic.twitter.com/RnLeI4Gbtj — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

In his tweet, Tory clarifies that the location is currently encrypted, which explains the lack of information. Based on the image, however, TheRuins will be an extensively spread-out location, covering a vast majority of land in the Fortnite Season 3 map.

Fortnite leak reveals file named 'Atlantis BIOME'

A later tweet from FortTory revealed an in-game audio file titled: "AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis", giving credence to his earlier discovery about an underwater POI making its way into Fortnite Season 3.

Advertisement

Just found this in the files:



- AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis



does this confirm that we actually will get an Atlantis POI just like Deadpool and will it perhaps be the Encrypted Ruins POI, time will tell. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 23, 2020

For folks who aren't aware of the what Atlantis is: Popular comic book references suggest that it's an underwater island and home to Aquaman and other Atlantean colonies.

Rumors suggest TheRuins will be among the boss locations in Fortnite Season 3, solely dedicated to Aquaman. Additionally, much like other boss locations, TheRuins will allegedly feature female NPC's guarding the place, as suggested by another Fortnite leak from Tory.

its hard to make conclussions with only one single file to work with. So I wont confirm here that the skin is 100% coming to Battle Royale, simply need more files to make such conclussions.



but hear me out:



Atlantis POI with Aquaman boss and a female Atlantis skin as the bots. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 24, 2020

Is Atlantis coming into Fortnite Season 3 anytime soon?

Although a majority of the leaks are wild speculations at this point, it's safe to say that we're still weeks away from receiving a change as considerable as an entirely new location on the map.

Leakers have also determined that the current water levels will start to go down shortly after the 1st of July, which will then pave the way for new locations and other additions in Fortnite Season 3.