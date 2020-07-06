Fortnite leaks: Thor likely to be the next crossover skin in Season 3

There is a constant influx of new skins that are released in Fortnite with every update.

We look at a number of leaked skins that are expected to be released over the next few weeks.

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite has already brought in some big changes that have taken the community by storm. There are large map changes to look forward to, apart from new skins and weapons, and even LTMs, being introduced over the next few weeks.

Various new character skins are also being introduced, while some are already available, like the 4th of July Captain America skin. Regardless, there are quite a few rumored skins that are expected to be released into Fortnite during the course of this season, and we look at all of them.

Leakes skins that could appear in Fortnite Season 3

1. Fat Thor skin

While nobody is quite sure who the new fat dad-bod Jonesy skin is supposed to be based on, some say it’s “The Dud” from Big Lebowsky, while others swear that it is Thor that the skin resembles.

Regardless, in spite of no confirmation, we want to assume that the skin is in truth an ode to the Marvel character. Also, even if that is not the case, this could be a teaser for a more elaborate Thor-themed skin that will be introduced in the future, which is not confirmed. Yet, we remain hopeful.

2. Bryce 3000:

The Bryce 3000 is a bit of a Technicolor skin, with green hair, a fluorescent blue shirt and pink shorts. Further, the character appears to have a full metal body, and sports futuristic goggles. It might not be the prettiest or the most-awaited character skin, but it is a new one which we will soon be able to use, and that is always a good thing!

3. Kyra

Kyra is another new female skin, but unlike some others, there wasn’t a lot of effort put in for design intricacies, it would appear. The character has a green shirt and boots with black pants, and should be on the cheaper side, when compared with the other new Fortnite skins on this list.

4. Rally-Raider

The Rally-Raider skin features a pink-haired girl with leather clothes and a mask, and some users have already concluded that the skin is inspired by the Mad Max universe. It features angel wings with spikes on the back, and might as well become one of the more-popular ones released this season in Fortnite.

5. Safari

Apparently inspired by the Old West, the Safari skin is yet another female skin that is soon to be released in Fortnite. The character sports a brown leather hat, a sword and what appears to be a knife holster, on one side!

6. Par-Patroller:

This is another female skin in what appears to be a green and black golf outfit, with a white glove on the left hand. Regardless, this skin is simple and should be cheap when released in the Fortnite store.

7. Darkheart

The Darkheart is one of the more-hotly anticipated skins you can find in this list. It appears to be the dark version of Stoneheart, who is in truth the female version of the Love-ranger. This skin features a set of horns, pink stripes and eyes, along with dark wings.

8. Crash dummy

On 5th July, FireMonkey tweeted about the Crash dummy skin that appears to already be modeled in Fortnite. There are various images of the skin, as the various crash dummies find themselves strewn about in a dumpster around some water, and underneath debris in the trailer.

As nothing is confirmed yet, we don’t have a date as to when these skins can be expected in Fortnite!