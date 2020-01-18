Fortnite 'Life Run' Game Mode Confirmed - No more fragging, only healing!

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

A Screenshot from Fortnite's 'Life Run' game mode

A few weeks ago, many data miners and leakers suspected that Fortnite would see a new game mode that was called 'LifeRun' to go live within the game sometime soon. However, these were empty claims without solid proof to back them up at the time.

Things have changed since then. The official video for the new game mode 'LifeRun' is now out for the world to see.

For the first time in Fortnite players, roles will be switched. Instead of killing rushing your opponents with flashy ramp rushes and creative tricks, players will rush in to save other players in need, playing a Red Cross worker.

In their tweet the data miner ShiinaBR revealed,

"A new game mode called "Life run" will be added to Fortnite very soon! It will first be showcased at PAX South in a few days"

A new game mode called "Liferun" will be added to Fortnite very soon! It will first be showcased at PAX South in a few days. 👀



In this game mode you'll play as a Red Cross Worker racing to save the lives of characters in 4 different missions! 🏥💉



(First pic by @AdamGrenade) pic.twitter.com/nlaEhx6wP0 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 9, 2020

The brains behind the game mode, however, was not an Epic staff but a Youtuber and Fortnite content creator who goes by the name 'BluDrive' has been allegedly working on it for quite some time.

During the official release of their 'Life Run' trailer, BluDrive described the game mode and it's objective the best they could along with details as to when the game mode will be live for the community to try out. The description read,

"In Liferun we flipped Fortnite upside down. Instead of taking lives, your objective is to save lives. Become an ICRC hero as you're sent around the world on missions to save the day!

Advertisement

"Join us for the map premiere on 1/19/20 at 10am CST live from PAX South! Watch as top Fortnite streamers, Lachlan, Dr Lupo and One Shot Gurl compete for the Fortnite Peace Prize!"

Fortnite has seen many crossovers in the past and this collaboration with Red Cross is certain to be linked with charity work which will be made clear on the day of the event.

It is, however, unclear if the game mode will be live for everyone on the date and time mentioned or at a different time. Regardless, it is sure to be a fun mode in a content scare Fortnite scenery that many of the people within the community are regularly complaining about.