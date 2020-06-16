Fortnite Live event explained: New Storms, Agent Jonesy & Sharks

Fortnite Doomsday event reached its conclusion in Epic's signature 'big-bang' style.

The entire Fortnite live event explained along with Agent Jonesy, new storms and sharks.

The Fortnite Doomsday live event just concluded, and to say 'The Device' was good would be an understatement. Teasers relating to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 were also dropped during the event.

However, in a major turn of events, the Fortnite servers reached their maximum capacity almost 40 minutes prior to the event. As a result, millions were left stranded without a game to join and had to opt for event live streams instead.

Today's event has reached capacity. If you're not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream.

Furthermore, multiple players who made it to the Fortnite event reported that the event 'never started' for them.

Moving forward, the Fortnite event teased a horde of upcoming additions in Chapter 2, Season 3. On that note, here is what transpired during the live event.

Fortnite live event explained:

Fortnite live event explained (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

The event started out with the hatches outside of the agency opening.

A tall receiver with a dome-shaped tip emerged from the hatches, which was a crucial part of the Doomsday device.

'The Device', as anticipated, also dug its way from under the 'Agency' with its ever expanding powerfield now at full.

The centrepiece of the Doomsday device emitted energy singals onto the recievers, which then filtered and used them to push the incoming storm away from the machine.

We see the machine work its magic as the storm was pushed all the way back, only to consume the map shortly before leaving 'The Agency' in shambles.

Agent Jonesy:

Agent Jonesy is expected to drop in the Fortnite itemshop shortly (Image: iFireMonkey)

An office cut scene during the Fortnite event featured Agent Jonesy allegedly sounding a lot like Ben Schwartz from the Star Wars event.

Here is what Jonesy said during his screentime:

"Wait a minute, it's not just a storm? What's that supposed to mean? This need to be connected with the loop but it was impossible to predict that he would react in such a way."

the Agent Jonesy scenes !

Fortnite data leakers have also discovered one of the encrypted skins to be 'Agent Jonesy'. The cosmetic is expected to be available in the Fortnite item shop either tommorow or the day after.

An Agent Jonesy skin was encrypted.



- Agent Jonesy



- Agent Jonesy

Espionage suits him well

Sharks teased during the Fortnite live event:

Multiple Fortnite leaks and theories discuss the possibility of 'Sharks' as an upcoming mobility item in Fortnite.

During the live event, a shark was observed inside the Water wall created by the Doomsday device. Here is a tweet from iFireMonkey regarding the same:

Fortnite's New Storm:

Fortnite new storm seemingly contains water inside it. (Image Credits:FortTory)

At this point, it is no surprise that the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 theme is around an inevitable flood that was given a ton of credence during the Fortnite live event.

Shortly after the event concluded, the storm turned itself into a sort of 'water wall' that didn't allow players inside it. Earlier players could walk into the storm to retrieve teammates or grab loot. However, with the new mechanic in Fortnite where the storm essentially 'pushes' you out, this will not be possible anymore.

A popular theory that has been going around as to what caused this suggests that Midas, whose intention was to stop the storm, accidently ended up turning the storm into water and ultimately failing to stop it.

The doomsday device is cracked in Midas's room now.

The Doomsday device located behind Midas' room now has cracks on it. Based on an educated guess, the power leak from a failure to contain the storm could be a possible reason behind the mishap.