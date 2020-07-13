Fortnite: 'Living on $1.6 million a year' YouTuber reacts to Pokimane's response video

In June, Fortnite streamer Pokimane made a response video to one on lifestyle blogger Graham Stephen.

A few weeks later, he returned the favour, responding to her video with one of his own.

Pokimane is one of the most-popular female Fortnite streamers on Twitch and YouTube. She has around 5.24 million subscribers on Twitch, and a further 5.45 million on her YouTube Fortnite account. On the other hand, Graham Stephen is a lifestyle and business blogger with around 452k followers on YouTube. He doesn't quite play Fortnite!

In January, popular lifestyle blogging YouTube platform Glamour put up a video featured Graham, where he went over various financial aspects of his real estate and blogging career whilst living in Los Angeles. In the video, he explained how he has been able to chalk out a successful all-round career, where he earns around $1.6 million every year.

Fortnite streamer Pokimane’s reaction

Early last month, Fortnite streamer Pokimane gave an elaborate reaction, on Twitch, to the Glamour video. Initially, she appeared to not believe that Graham wasn’t lying about being able to live on $1.6 million a year, especially when she saw the things he owned, along with his beautiful house. She suggested that her Fortnite streaming career is not as productive as Graham's blogging career.

She appeared to have quite a few questions for Graham, and then spent around half a minute talking about the sandwich that she had been eating! Somewhere towards the middle, her disbelief appeared to disappear, and she muttered that it might indeed be possible for him to survive on $1.6 million a year. This was one of her lifestyle videos which she posted, in addition to the Fortnite content.

Graham Stephen’s response

On 27th June, Graham posted a response video to Pokimane's video. Here, he can be seen talking about Pokimane’s streaming style, although towards the beginning he answered some of the many questions she had about his lifestyle and career.

He explained that real estate agents can indeed get their licenses at the age of 18, and that they can even start without getting one! He also told his viewers that he actually doesn’t drink, contrary to Pokimane’s suggestion that he might be a total ‘alcoholic’.

Somewhere in the middle, Graham talked about how Twitch streamers have it easy if they can get away with posting content about the food they are eating, and then mocked her by talking about the coffee he was drinking.

Further, he talked about drinking tap water, and how Dassani water had been proven to have certain salts that were not ideal for drinking. Although the video was mostly made in good spirit, there were a couple of jokes here and there.

He ended by talking about how Pokimane could totally get away with eating and drinking water, and doing other mundane tasks while streaming, while he has to spend quite a lot of time preparing for his videos.

Finally, Graham seemed visibly amused when Pokimane expressed surprise at the amount of money he was making. He noted that as the Fortnite star is comprehensively more popular than he is, she is sure to earn substantially more than what he does!

