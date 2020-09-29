Fortnite Loot Fight event: How to participate, free rewards, and other details

At the time of writing, the Fortnite Community Battles Loot Fight had already begun. The first community battles were held back in August, and allowed players to gain free rewards. This time, the four team captains are Fixx, Heystan, Standart Skill, and Syou.

Fortnite players had the option of choosing their favorite content creator’s team, and earn points to unlock various items, which are part of the team captain’s loadout. Points are earned by completing multiple tasks, each fetching 1,000 points.

Now, the loadouts have been decided, with Heystan and Standart Skill’s teams having unlocked all the available items. Fixx and Syou have depleted loadouts, and might find it difficult to survive.

In this article, we look at all the details related to the Fortnite Loot Fight event.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite Loot Fight event: All the details so far

This event is only open to Fortnite players residing in Austria, Germany, or Switzerland. Players must be older than 13, and have a valid Epic Games account. This event allows players to select their team, which cannot be subsequently changed.

By completing various tasks, players unlock items from the loadout of their team captains. Here's a look at the different tasks that are needed to be completed.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Furthermore, the following additional tasks were also available:

Advertisement

Image Credits: Epic Games

As for the rewards, each Fortnite player who finishes in the top 3000 of their team receives 300 V-bucks. The team of the show match winner will also get ‘The Eye’ wrap as a reward. The show match will be broadcasted by Fortnite player Amar on his Twitch channel from 5 pm BST today (already started at 9:30 PM IST). At the same time, drops for ‘The Eye’ reward will be activated.

The show match will include four different matches with specific game modes. This includes King of the Hill, Deathrun, Mini-BR and a Coin Battle.

As for the broadcast, the show match can be watched on the Twitch channels of each of the team captains, apart from Amar’s Twitch channel.

Watch the live stream below as well.