Fortnite: Loserfruit plays a game of 'Smash or Pass'

Recently, Australian Fortnite star Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsteen played a game of 'Smash or Pass' based on popular Fortnite skins. The famous streamer was joined by her pals Nathan 'Crayator' Ryan, 'Fasffy' and 'Townie'. The video posted by Loserfruit has amassed over 446K views (and counting) since its release.

We give you an insight and breakdown of the video:

What is Smash or Pass?

Smash or Pass is a popular game which presents the players with two possible options: either to Smash (hook up with) or Pass (not hook up with) certain options based on a photo or video.

In the Fortnite edition, the streamers used famous Fortnite skins to make their decision, much to each other's delight.

In the video, Loserfruit presents a Captain America skin which surprisingly got a 'Pass' when viewed from behind. Cray laments how 'flat' the skin was; Townie ridicules his 'kitchen mask-like gloves' while Loserfruit hilariously praises the MCU Captain America- Chris Evan's 'nice buns'.

Fortnite: Smash or Pass Round 1- Deadpool horror to 'Crayator Crazy'

On spotting Deadpool, it's an instant 'Smash' from Crayator, until Loserfruit removes his mask, much to everyone's horror. Fasffy pleads to put his mask back, resulting in another 'Pass'.

The legendary 'Calamity' skin receives the first 'Pass' from Crayator while the girls unanimously vote 'Smash' for Midas and Keanu Reeve's John Wick inspired skin. DC's Harley Quinn receives the biggest 'Smash' response from Crayator.

In a hilarious segment, Fasffy, Loserfruit and Crayator attempt to link up Townie with the 'beady-eyed' Panda Head Leader skin.

The unmasked Deadpool skin (L) and the Panda Leader Skin (R)

Fortnite: Smash or Pass Round 2- 'Christmas Sweaters' to 'Star Wars'

Crayator and Townie both bond over their mutual love for Christmas sweaters resulting in 'Smashes'. Loserfruit gives her own skin an instant 'Smash' with the others choosing to go with a wise 'No Comment'.

The 'Brutus' Fortnite skin gets a surprising 'Smash' from both the guys while Fasffy wonders what would it be like to literally peel the fun 'Peely' skin.

In the Star Wars department, 'Finn' gets a 'Pass' while a 'Stormtrooper gets a wholesome 'Smash'.

Christmas Sweater (L) and Stormtrooper Skin (R)

The hilarious video concludes with a mutual dislike for 'The Devourer' skin resulting in a final 'Pass', from all.

To find out the entire list of 'Smashes' and 'Passes' in Loserfruit's Fortnite game, take a look at the video below. Originally posted by Loserfruit on YouTube.