Fortnite Maintenance: Why are the servers down? 

Fortnite servers are now back up and live (Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)

Fortnite update v12.60 is now live. Initially the Fortnite update was expected to release on 19th of May 2020 but was pushed back to 20th of May due to unknown reasons.

Along with a few major bug fixes (mentioned later on), the new update features new skins and cosmetics while new challenges have also been dropped around the battle royale island for players to complete and claim free rewards.

While there are no major map changes with this Fortnite update, the POI's name now has a bold black store to better highlight them on the in-game map menu.

Players unable to queue for Fortnite through matchmaking

Since the 12.60 update went live, players from around the world have reported being unable queue up for matchmaking in Battle Royale. Players have been recieving error messages titled "All buses are headed out" or "Not the Llama you are looking for".

Since the issue is fairly new, there is no update from Epic Games or Fortnite twitter regarding the issue.

When will the Fortnite servers be back up?

A new loading screen has been discovered in the game files (Image Credit: Epic Games / iFireMonkey)

The Fortnite servers are currently back up and players can now queue for matchmaking. The update size sits at around 1.07 GB on PC and 1.8 GB on Xbox and other Consoles.

Recon Expert allegdly coming back

Fortnite 12.60 update leaks suggests that "Recon Expert" may be back (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

The major highlight of Fortnite 12.60 update seems to be around a leak which features a new style option for the much hyped "Recon Expert" skin.

Based on previous data patterns from Fortnite, when a skin or cosmetic item recieve a new "Style" option, it highly likely to make a return in the Fortnite item shop soon after.

Fortnite 12.60 update bug fixes and highlights

Here is a list of bugs fixed with the 12.60 update and should be implemented soon as the Fortnite servers are back up.

Riot Control Baton Pickaxe temporarily disabled.

The item was re-enabled for a short while after the 12.60 but has been disabled once again.

Players may see a seam running through the middle of an island while playing on mobile devices (Creative)

The issue has been resolved in the 12.60 Fortnite update.

Dragacorn Glider re-animated

The Dragacorn glider has been reworked. Players who are dissatisfied or dislike the new animation can refund the glider without the use of a refund token.