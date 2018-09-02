Fortnite map: The Ultimate Guide

map

There are around twenty individual regions to explore on the Fortnite: Battle Royale map, and each one consists of a potentially good opportunity to loot and also for close-quarters combat. Some areas on the map are more popular than others, and so it is better to know the areas and what to expect in them so that you're ready for the victory royale as soon as possible.

Dusty Divot:

Ever since Season 4's meteor crash-landed into what was previously known as Dusty Depot, it's never been the same again. Also now season 5 has changed it into an abandoned unused warehouse surrounded with trees and ponds.

Fatal Fields:

This is a farm land area in Fortnite: Battle Royale which is located in the southern section of the map.

Flush Factory:

Flush factory is located in the south western part of the map and always consists of heavy loot and is quite a good spot to land for materials and ammunitions.

Greasy Grove:

Greasy is a residential area of the map and has quite a lot of houses and also a huge restaurant. Loot here is decent and is a popular landing spot.

Haunted Hills:

Haunted hills is located at the north western part of the map and below junk junction.

Junk Junction:

This mashed-up wreckage zone is packed full of loot and mangled cars , located in the north-west region of the map.

Lazy Links:

Previously anarchy acres, now is a good looking villa surrounded by golf courses and a swimming pool.

Lonely Lodge:

This secluded area contains plenty of buildings with plenty of chests and provides a great starting point. It is located in the western section of the map.

Lucky Landing:

A chinese themed township area located in the southern part of the map, loaded with loot and materials and is a hotspot for starters.

Paradise Palms:

A huge city in the middle of the desert and also contains loads of good loot and a lot buildings. This is a famous spot for jumping off the bus.

Pleasant Park:

Pleasant Park is another location that's found in the north-west section of the map and is a residential area of the map filled with houses and a football pitch in the middle.

Retail Row:

Retail row is a mix of houses and shops. This place never ceases to have good close quarters combat. There is always solid game winning loot in this area and can guarantee you a good win.

Risky Reels:

This is found in the north eastern area of the map and is a drive in theatre . A lot of people drop here for the good early combat and the loot is decent for a squad.

Salty Springs:

Salty Springs is in almost the centre of the map, meaning it's a decent area to drop for players who want time to search for loot and then plan their move onto other areas without the zone ruining their chances.

Shifty Shafts:

Shifty Shafts can be found in the south-west section of the map. It is a mining area with excellent close quarters combat and good loot. Also rotating to other places from this area is very easy.

Snobby Shores:

Snobby is an area which is filled with posh houses and decent loot. It can be found in the western edge of the map and consists of decent loot for a squad.

Tilted Towers:

The most popular landing spot in fortnite, tilted towers consists of several buildings, Humongous amounts of loot if you know where to look, plenty materials and of course lots and lots of close quarters combat within several squads maybe at the same time.

Tomato Temple:

Fortnite bought a huge change this season to this area of the map. The tomatohead sculpture has been replaced and is now being housed on top of a giant Aztec pyramid in Tomato Temple. The newly added pyramid also features sacrificial fires as well as tribal paint.

Wailing Woods:

Wailing Woods can be located up in the north-east section of the map and is basically a forest filled with trees and loot can be found dropped in random places.