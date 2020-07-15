Fortnite: Why marauders aren't ideal

From a Fortnite gameplay perspective, the addition of marauders in Season 3 has got to be one of the most frustrating features so far. The Fortnite community hasn't yet warmed to the hordes of marauders let loose during a Fortnite Battle Royale match.

Fans have been active in voicing their dissent, as not only are they a hindrance in someone's quest for a Victory Royale, but also result in wastage of ammunition and key resources.

Let's take a look at why marauders aren't an ideal addition to Fortnite.

Overpowered Fortnite NPC's?

The multiple spawn ability of the initial five marauders often leads to a sticky situation for players who cross paths with them. Not only do they have the ability to build, revive and heal each other, but they are also of distinct, different types.

They aren't exactly easy to kill, and are often relentless in their pursuit, which makes getting them off your back a tiresome task. The worst part? They can literally snipe you during a harmless mid-air glide or attack you, without remorse, for simply crossing their line of vision.

A feature which makes these overpowered henchmen all the more detestable.

A YouTuber AL 898 voices his displeasure in one of his videos

Advertisement

Types of marauders in Fortnite

The three distinct types of marauders are:

Heavy Marauders: The massive and lethal ones, which carry short-range weapons Precise Marauders: The ones that stay back, equipped with sniper rifles Tactical Marauders: The ones that attack with medium-range weapons and gas grenades

Unlike the previous season's 'henchmen', marauders aren't restricted solely to one secluded area, and are fast, possessing surprising coordination. The distinct lack of balance in terms of AI has proved to be a recurrent source of irritation for the Fortnite community.

Notable streamers like Bugha, Dakotaz and SypherPK have also voiced their displeasure regarding aspects of these Fortnite marauders.

Take a look at a clip below, where streamers appear annoyed at the presence of marauders. The original post was by DailyClipsCentral on YouTube.

On landing at Retail Row, Bugha can be heard saying:

"I am literally going to die to a marauder; I am not even joking.....Why are there marauders in the game ?!"

As discontent continues to grow towards the Fortnite marauders, their addition isn't ideal in terms of the free-for all, fast paced Fortnite Battle Royale.

Epic Games needs to tweak its AI, be it in the form of reducing the number of marauders or simply cutting down on their abilities.

Until then, the Fortnite community eagerly awaits some sort of reprieve in their daily battles.

Until an official change from Epic, you can take a look at the video below, which gives you the lowdown on how to potentially eliminate marauders. Original post by The X-Treme Guy on YouTube.