Fortnite: Minimum and recommended system requirements for PC

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world at the moment.

Here are the system requirements to play Fortnite on your PC.

Image Credit: Reddit/Kymoon

Fortnite is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games developed by Epic Games. It is particularly famous for its unique range of in-game cosmetics and emotes.

Unlike other games, however, Fortnite has a perfect blend of building mechanics and combat, which makes it stand out among the rest. It also has a deep storyline which gets changed at the end of every season.

Furthermore, the game has hosted its fair share of celebrities, including Travis Scott and Marshmello, who performed virtual concerts in the game. Players would log in to the game to watch these events for free.

Image Credit: Videogamer

Recommended System Requirements for Fortnite

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Minimum System Requirements for Fortnite

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Note: Fortnite no longer supports Nvidia cards on Mac

You can download Fortnite from this link. All you need to do is create an Epic account, after which you can log in and start the game.