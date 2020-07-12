Fortnite Nerf Gun: Top 3 Best Nerf blasters

In 2019, Hasbro and Epic Games came together to release a range of Fortnite inspired Nerf Guns.

Here, we look at the three best Nerf Guns that can be used to perfectly recreate the Fortnite experience in real life.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

Back in 2019, Epic Games and Hasbro came together to release a range of ‘Nerf guns’ inspired by real guns found in the game. Considering the other-wise violent nature of the Battle-Royale genre, Fortnite is the best game on which toy’s companies can base their products. This is because it does not depict blood, and a more video-game like feel with bright colors and wholesome features.

Further, the range even includes Rocket Launchers, Harvesting tools and supply drops! In this article, we look at the best Nerf blasters that you can buy and recreate the Fortnite experience in real life:

Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Motorized Dart Blaster

The SMG-E Nerf blaster is part of the newer range which has motorized shooting. The gun comes with only 6 darts with no backup dart storage, but is the most powerful Nerf gun currently available.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

The SMG-E Nerf gun is especially suitable for longer range-outdoor matches, although you might need to buy extra darts to make it work. The gun looks very similar to the real thing, and actually follows the real reload mechanism that characters use in the game!

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster

The Nerf TS Blaster comes with the original pump action blasting that is used in the game. Further, it is an extremely powerful gun and can be used to fire darts at targets almost 45 meters away.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

Further, the gun comes with a dart storage slot which can be used for quicker reloading. The increased range and the quick reload option makes it quite perfect for outdoor games.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

Nerf Fortnite AR-E Blaster

Assault Rifles are used by players who prefer quick-fire shooting and large magazine capacities. The AR-E Blaster has both of those things. It can shoot up to ten darts at once, and has a backup dart storage that can house the other ten dart bullets that you get.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

Further, it mimics the motorized dart blasting that we see in the game and has two AR-sights that can be used for better distance aiming. The Blaster requires four AA batteries to run, and is quite the perfect weapon for both short-range and long-range shooting.

Credit: nerf.hasbro.com

While there are quite a few other Fortnite inspired Nerf guns that you can find, the ones mentioned above are the best, in our opinion!