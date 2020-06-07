Fortnite: New glitch allows players to build flying drones using C4 and mines
- The new glitch allows players to make a custom drone using two explosive items.
- From being dubbed as a 'UFO' to a new teaser for the upcoming Fortnite season, wild speculations surround the new glitch
With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date being pushed back for the third time, lack of content has propelled players to be creative with items that are currently available.
Recently, a popular Fortnite Youtuber, SypherPK rolled out a video showcasing a new glitch born purely out of genius. The video in question features a gizmo of sorts built out of two explosive items in the game; C4 and Proximity mines.
WATCH: SypherPK on How to make drone in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3
Players dubbed it as a glitch that allows you to fly your own custom-built drones in Fortnite. On the other hand, players who came across the flying object by accident for the first time were completely baffled. Many labeled it as a UFO, while other assumed it could be another Fortnite teaser towards the upcoming Season 3.
Building your own drone using the method.
While there is a horde of game-breaking glitches in Fortnite, the one in question is a fairly harmless one that does not equip players with major advantages over their enemies.
In order to build your own drone, here is what you need to do.
- Gather C4 and Proximity mines from chests. Your chances of finding the item increases when searching inside boss vaults (The Agency, Grotto, Shark and The Rig).
- Find an empty place where you are not being contested since setting it up might take a while.
- Build a wall directly in front of you.
- From here, switch to C4 in your inventory and place the item at the center of your wall.
- Move onto Proximity mines and place the mine right on the extreme top of the wall but directly above the C4.
- Once you are sure the items are placed correctly, edit the entire wall, leaving only the bottom 3 pieces.
- Soon as the Proximity mine falls onto the C4, break the remaining three pieces of your wall, and Voila!
You are presented with your custom-made flying drone in Fortnite.
Here is a video of how, your drone should look once ready:
Fortnite delays brings trouble for Content creators
On the other end of the spectrum, with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date bumped back to 17th of June 2020, an uproar among content creators and streamers is on the incline.
While many have a positive outlook towards the delays, other have demanded smaller content updates that keep the game feeling fresh. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is now among the second longest season with a whopping 112 days so far and counting.Published 07 Jun 2020, 15:20 IST