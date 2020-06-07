Fortnite: New glitch allows players to build flying drones using C4 and mines

The new glitch allows players to make a custom drone using two explosive items.

From being dubbed as a 'UFO' to a new teaser for the upcoming Fortnite season, wild speculations surround the new glitch

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date has been pushed back to the 17th of June, 2020. (Image Credits: Tabor Hill)

With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date being pushed back for the third time, lack of content has propelled players to be creative with items that are currently available.

Recently, a popular Fortnite Youtuber, SypherPK rolled out a video showcasing a new glitch born purely out of genius. The video in question features a gizmo of sorts built out of two explosive items in the game; C4 and Proximity mines.

WATCH: SypherPK on How to make drone in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Players dubbed it as a glitch that allows you to fly your own custom-built drones in Fortnite. On the other hand, players who came across the flying object by accident for the first time were completely baffled. Many labeled it as a UFO, while other assumed it could be another Fortnite teaser towards the upcoming Season 3.

Building your own drone using the method.

Build yourself a drone, sky is the limit (Image Credits: Slashgear)

While there is a horde of game-breaking glitches in Fortnite, the one in question is a fairly harmless one that does not equip players with major advantages over their enemies.

In order to build your own drone, here is what you need to do.

Gather C4 and Proximity mines from chests. Your chances of finding the item increases when searching inside boss vaults (The Agency, Grotto, Shark and The Rig).

Find an empty place where you are not being contested since setting it up might take a while.

Build a wall directly in front of you.

From here, switch to C4 in your inventory and place the item at the center of your wall.

Move onto Proximity mines and place the mine right on the extreme top of the wall but directly above the C4.

Once you are sure the items are placed correctly, edit the entire wall, leaving only the bottom 3 pieces.

Soon as the Proximity mine falls onto the C4, break the remaining three pieces of your wall, and Voila!

You are presented with your custom-made flying drone in Fortnite.

Here is a video of how, your drone should look once ready:

Fortnite delays brings trouble for Content creators

On the other end of the spectrum, with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date bumped back to 17th of June 2020, an uproar among content creators and streamers is on the incline.

you keep delaying it? we need somthing new — Bully (@Bullywyd) June 3, 2020

While many have a positive outlook towards the delays, other have demanded smaller content updates that keep the game feeling fresh. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is now among the second longest season with a whopping 112 days so far and counting.