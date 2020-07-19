Fortnite: New glitch allows players to trap opponents using upgrade bench

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is now in full swing. The water-themed season brought about a horde of new changes forcing players to evolve and adapt to the on-going meta. For starters, the community beloved ‘Pump Shotguns’ was replaced with a slower yet devastating ‘Charge shotgun’.

Unlike Chapter 2, Season 2, where players had dry land readily available, the on-going season has had players wandering around the Fortnite Battle Royale island in search of locations that aren’t submerged.

However, as the narrative moves forward, the effects of the flood are starting to slowly wear off, revealing new locations, areas of interest, and much more.

It goes without saying that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has a lot going on.

Adding to that list, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, PlayStation Grenade recently rolled out a video showcasing a glitch that is certain to leave your opponents startled.

WATCH: PlayStation Grenade on how the work bench traps work (6:00 minute mark)

Trapping opponents using the Workbench

The way the workbench glitch works is fairly simple and straight forward. The end result however could be hilarious.

Keep in mind the method only works when in a duo or squad playlist, given how its dependent on the reboot van mechanism.

Here is a simple breakdown of how the glitch works and everything you need to make it happen.

Collect workbenches (usually found as floor loot)

Find a reboot-van and stack the item on top of the van (where players spawn when rebooted)

Once your initial workbench is set, throw another one on top of it.

Wait for players to be rebooted

If your setup is successful, the players who spawn atop the van will not be able to move, and might even stay stuck in the gliding position. At the moment however, there is no official notification from Epic Games on whether they are fixing the said issue or not.

Holding on a little longer! – When does Fortnite Season 3 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is expected to end on August 27th, giving the flood-themed island a little over a month’s time. As the Season ends, any unclaimed Battle Pass skin and cosmetic can most likely be never claimed again.

Fortnite Season 3 ends on 27th of August, 2020 (Image Credits: Forbes)

Players are advised to storm through their battle pass levels and unlock their skins before the aforementioned date.