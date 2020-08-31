Fortnite: New leak reveals Spider-Man coming to Chapter 2 Season 4

Mysterious occurrences have been seen on the island of Fortnite, and the Marvel characters are preparing for the massive threat that will accompany Galactus's arrival. This season is full of Marvel heroes, like Thor, Iron-Man, She-Hulk and Silver Surfer, and many more are on their way, according to new leaks.

The Marvel Universe has many more superheroes, like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Dr Strange, and Ant-Man, who don't have a cosmetic in the game, yet. However, some unique POIs like Ant Manor have given direct references to the comics, which is very interesting for players who adore Marvel superheroes.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: New glitch allows players to win every game using 'Stark Robots'

In this article, we tak about a potential superhero who might come as a secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Spiderman might be a secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

According to some leaks and confirmed in-game sources, Spider-Man could be a secret skin in Fortnite. Many gamers, and the Fortnite community, wanted to see his skin in the game, and it sounds like this might become a reality.

Before the start of the season, Wolverine was said to be the 'secret' skin. However, the developers released his outfit as soon as Season 4 started. This move got players thinking: if Wolverine wasn't the secret skin, then which superhero is going to be a secret skin in the new season?

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to visit Jennifer Walters office in the map

Apollo, a leaker, then shared on Twitter a possible Spider-Man skin that might make its way into the game.

SPOILERS4:

- There will be 2 Battle Passes. 950 VBucks Each, when you buy one, the other is half price.

- One Marvel, One Fortnite Storyline related.

- When you reach Tier 100 on both Battle Passes, you unlock SpiderMan as a secret outfit.#Fortnite — APOLLO. (@InsideApollo) August 24, 2020

Advertisement

This might be more speculation, but an in-game picture of milestones recorded by some players this season says: 'Immediately eliminated an opponent after pulling them with a harpoon gun during Season 4', with a Spider-Man logo, which further hints at the upcoming skin in Fortnite.

We are definitely getting Spiderman in Fortnite this season pic.twitter.com/GP1xLIUkcF — Sea Lily 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SleepySeaLily) August 27, 2020

This might be a Marvel reference, or players could finally be receiving the much-awaited Spider-Man skin to end this season of Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to smash vases to unlock 'She-Hulk' skin reward