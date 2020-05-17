Fortnite: New Vix Skins Price and Review

The Vix Skin

Fortnite has released many cosmetics over the years, but the new Vix skin is totally at a new level. The Vix skin is a part of the Catssassin set in the game and it is undoubtedly one of the coolest looking skins in the game.

It has four colored variants, namely- Red, Blue, Violet, and Black. Four of these varieties can also be found in an un-hoodied style. The unique part about skins is that it can be changed during the on-going match itself with the help of an exclusive emote 'Spin out'. Speculations suggest that this can be overused by professional players to gain an advantage in Fortnite.

On the prowl and always landing on her feet, Vix can swap styles mid-match!



Check out the new Vix Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/1pLqTRH8pr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2020

Review of the Varients of Vix Skin in Fortnite

Let’s start with the red hoodied variant, the one which appeals the most to the eyes. It is very gorgeous but it would be visible from very long distances as well, thus, putting you at the risk of high exposure during the matches. Otherwise, the look and texture of the costume are pretty stunning.

Vix Red Variant Skin

The blue hoodied variant has a childish and a toy-ish tone to it and it is more of a traditional Fortnite bright color that we are already accustomed with. It has a very playful touch to it.

Vix Blue Variant Skin

The violet/Grey hoodied variant is quite similar to the black one but it is highly aesthetic and has modern sci-fi vibes to it.

Vix variant in blue/grey.

Last but not the least, the black hoodied variant is so far the most popular one among the fans as the design and the craft of the skin is a treat for the eyes. The hair of Vix in this skin is white/blonde just to make the skin even more appealing.

Vix Black Variant Skin

All in all, these variants for a price of 1,300 V-bucks is a fair bargain, indeed!

Players can also buy the back-bling bag and pickaxe which comes with the set named as the ‘Whisker Pack’ and ‘Purr Axes’. It also comes in four color outfit as the Vix outfit does.

Customizable Vix Back Blings

Is this Fortnite skin pay-to-win?

Many Fortnite players are debating on whether the Vix skin can provide an edge to professional players. The ability to change your skin variant anytime in a match with a emote does really seem to favor professionals. Imagine a skilled Fortnite player having the red variant on and drawing enemies towards themselves and then suddenly changing to the sneaky black color skin to surprise the enemy and catch the enemy off-guard.

However, players can effectively play around this skin and be aware of the changes in order to counter them in the match.