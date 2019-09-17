Fortnite News: Championship Series Season X finals schedule

Fortnite (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games' top-grossing game Fortnite's Championship Series is close to wrapping up as the Season X Finals are around the corner.

The tournament is a three-tier one with weekly open leagues, a contender league and finally the Champion League. The format of the game is such that 32 trio squads from each region would be picked post five weeks of open leagues and their placement in the heat.

Fortnite Championship Series Season X Finals Schedule

The Fortnite Champion Series Season X Finals is set to take place on Friday, September 20 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time. The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube and fortnite.com/watch. Epic Games' blog post about the Season X Finals schedule read

"After all the non-stop action from this summer’s Fortnite World Cup Finals, the Fortnite Champion Series brought together the world’s best players once again to compete through five weeks of intense qualifiers in Trios. This weekend, the Fortnite Champion Series Season X Finals will crown the first ever Fortnite regional champions."

The Schedule (In Eastern Standard Time)

Friday, Sep 20

Heat 1 - Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, OCE, Asia

Heats 1 and 2 - Middle East

2:00 pm - Show Starts

10:30 pm - Show Ends

Saturday, Sep 21

Heats 2, 3 and 4 - Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, OCE, Asia

Grand Finals - Middle East

11:00 am - Show Starts

6:30 pm - Show Ends

Sunday, Sep 22

Grand Finals - Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, OCE, Asia

11:00 am - Show Starts

10:30 pm - Show Ends

The prize pool

The tournament has a total prize pool of $10 million. This prize money will be divided across winners of weekly rounds as well. Thus, the winners of finals will be earning prize money of $60,000, $27,000, $18,000 and $6,600 for securing first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Besides, squads securing 5th to 8th positions will be awarded $2,400, those securing 9th to 32nd would be given $1,200 and those placed between 33rd and 132nd positions would be getting $600 each.