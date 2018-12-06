Fortnite News: Epic Games announces creation mode "Fortnite Creative"

Fortnite Season 7 brings an interesting new option to players

Fortnite has had an incredible year and recently walked away with the 2018 Golden Joystick for Game of the Year. And with Season 7 of the popular title heading our way, the game's publisher made a pretty epic announcement today.

On Twitter, it was revealed that the upcoming season of Fortnite would include a creative mode. You'll be able to design your own private island and design your own experience.

On December 13th, you'll be able to do all of this and more when Epic Games launches Fortnite Creative. Fortnite is looking to reach out to the player base that wants to create their own moments, movies, and videos through Fortnite, seemingly similar to Garry's Mod.

Coming in Season 7… Fortnite Creative!



Design games and build your dream Fortnite with friends. Everything you make is saved.



Get early access to your own private island when you buy the Season 7 Battle Pass.



Explore more info in the announce blog: https://t.co/APhbzvIboU pic.twitter.com/4YNqQJk5IO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2018

While Fortnite Creative won't be available until December 13th, Season 7 starts tomorrow, December 6th. It looks like this season will focus on more of a winter wonderland type-setting. We've seen some pretty unique themes throughout Fortnite's lifetime. From the medieval setting of Season 2 to breaking through space-time in season 5, Epic Games have been pretty creative with their online-shooter.

However, if you're dying to get in on Fortnite Creative, fear not. You'll be able to jump right in through early access tomorrow with the upcoming season's Battle Pass. The pass will cost you around $10 in real cash or 950 V-Bucks.

This next step in Fortnite is definitely an innovative one, and it's evolving like this that will keep its fans engaged throughout the years. With something like this, it's no wonder Fortnite was voted best game of 2018.

What do you think about Fortnite Creative? Do you have any ideas you're looking forward to trying? Are you going to jump into early access tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

