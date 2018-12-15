Fortnite News: Epic Games has vaulted the Infinity Blade after feedback from users

Fortnite Sword: Infinity Blade

Alright! Fortnite just tweeted to the community that they will “NERF” Infinity Blade. The mythic blade made a huge impact when it was introduced to the game.

Few players appreciated the overpowered sword while a huge part of the community was not really happy about the weapon. This is a problem with every multiplayer online game, and maybe the difference of opinion is the main reason why most companies don’t listen to the fan base. While I claim that “xyz” is overpowered, you think that “xyz” needs some buff.

Apparently, it’s not same with Epic Games. The tweet reads,

"Heya folks, We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this!"

The weapon is not only super powerful and broken but most players are now focused more on getting the item which ruins the competitive nature of the game. On Reddit, Epic explained that Mythic items like Infinity Blade have a different interaction with the game.

Epic explained, the reason behind introducing Mythic items is very simple, they want to step up the game-play and take it beyond legendary-item functionality. They hope to introduce items that will change the way the game is played and it will also change your experience with Fortnite.

Even though the intentions were good, the community complained against the Item being overpowered and as a result, it was ruining many games. However, a lot of players believe that change and adapt is the way to stick to any game that is evolving and the item is totally not broken.

Discussing the Infinity Blade matter, Epic Games said they will re-evaluate the weapon and balance it soon. They might take a few things away from the Infinity Blade as their aim was not to change the game with an overpowered item, their aim is to tune the Infinity blade “where it feels risky to have, but still satisfying to wield." Sounds like something called Divine Rapier in Dota 2. What do you guys think?

