Fortnite News: Epic Games Still Plans to Add Mythical Items

With the recent issue that plagued regular play, Epic Games ended up vaulting their new Mythical item the "Infinity Blade". The Infinity Blade was a bonus after Epic games shelved their Infinity Blade series forever.

The blade was extremely overpowered and provided bonus damage, healing, shields and more. Players across were begging for it to be only accessible in Limited Time Mode before they finally decided to vault it.

But according to a recent Reddit post, Fortnite developers will continue to add Mythical and Legendary items in the game. With the recent decision of vaulting the Infinity Blade, players can only wonder what their approach to adding such powerful items in the game henceforth will be.

This is not favored by players at all. Players are afraid that adding these items to the game will break the game and make it unfun. But they don't seem to mind if these are added in Limited Time Modes.

The Blade was so powerful that five out of the seven top players brought the item to the Fortnite tournament Winter Royale and they did pretty well with it!

Epic Games teamed up with Marvel earlier this year to bring the Thanos outfit and the Mythical item Infinity Gauntlet to the game. The item was extremely powerful (still not as powerful as the blade) but the accessibility was only given to the limited time modes. Makes you wonder why they didn't do that when releasing the blade.

But it looks like Epic is "re-evaluating their approach to Mythic items" now. Hopefully the game will see more balanced play in the future and not insanely powerful items that don't have any kind of counter. Thankfully, they have listened to community feedback and not left the game dead in the water with unbalanced and unfair game play.

