Fortnite news: Everything we know about the upcoming Drum Shotgun

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    04 Jul 2019, 01:37 IST

Drum Shotgun in Fortnite
Drum Shotgun in Fortnite

The Pump Shotgun was vaulted at the start of season 9 in Fortnite. With this event, a new shotgun, namely the Combat Shotgun was introduced. This took everyone by surprise. According to the fortnite community, the Pump Shotgun was undoubtedly the most loved and the most used weapon in the game. Epic Games stated that they had to vault the gun because around 26% of all the kills in the game were accounted for the pump while all other guns accounted for only 1-3% of the other kills.

Recently, Epic unvaulted the Pump Shotgun and surprised everyone. Along with this, the suppressed shot machine gun was also unvaulted. At present, there are 3 shotguns in the game which includes the Pump Shotgun, the Combat Shotgun, and the Tactical Shotgun.

Another element of surprise which can hit the game anytime is a new shotgun which is called the Drum Shotgun. Even this weapon has been confirmed by the in-game news feed which was updated, announcing the new weapon, the Drum Shotgun. The description of the new weapon is itself exciting which says,

“Eliminate to the beat of your own drum with the New Drum Shotgun”

The Drum Shotgun will come in three variants, which include uncommon, common as well as a rare variant. All of us are equally excited to check out the new shotgun along with its stats. However, the stats have not yet been confirmed officially.

Along with this, in Fortnite season 9, many new items including the Combat Shotgun, Hot Spots, Burst shot machine guns, Tactical Assault Rifle, Chug Splash, Storm Flip, Proximity grenade launcher and two variants of revolver have also been added to the game.

Epic never stops surprising us. We are all e excited about the new Drum Shotgun. What are your views about the gun? Are you excited? Please let us know your views in the comments section.

Tags:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
