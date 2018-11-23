×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Fortnite News: Fortnite Competitions To Be Held at Top Football Stadiums Across UK.

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    23 Nov 2018, 17:50 IST

Epic Games
Epic Games

Fortnite, the popular Battle Royal game developed by Epic Games is set to take it to the next level with the EStars Fortnite Championship, starting this January.

This was recently announced by EStars- a company dedicated to organising eSports events across the globe.

Surprising as it seems, Fortnite championships will take place inside real-life battle royale arenas (kidding) with the likes of Emirates and Stanford Bridge in London (which are some of the most popular football arenas in the world).

Aside from London, other venues include-Celtic Park in Glasgow, the Etihad in Manchester and St James' Park in Newcastle.

The tournament will be for solo players on the following consoles- PS4 & Xbox One with a grand prize of £25,000 for the finals (this is one huge amount even by Fortnite's standards).

The age limit for the tournament is 12+, so young Fortnite players can participate as well and show off their pro skills. Keep in mind that people between the age of 12-16 are allowed to bring a parent/ guardian.

Other than that, no news of spectators or audience members has been announced yet.

The general ticket costs £25 for each event and there are numerous individual cash prizes to be won at the different venues.

Speaking of venues, here is the full list of them-


  4th, 5th & 6th January 2019 – Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland


    11th, 12th & 13th January 2019 – Emirates Stadium, London, England


    18th, 19th & 20th January 2019 – Amex Stadium, Brighton, England


    1st, 2nd & 3rd February 2019 – Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales


    15th, 16th & 17th February 2019 – Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland


    22nd, 23rd & 24th February 2019 – Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.


    1st, 2nd & 3rd March 2019 – St. James’ Park Stadium, Newcastle, England.


    8th, 9th, & 10th March 2019 – The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, NI


    22nd, 23rd & 24th March 2019 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.


    29th & 30th March 2019 – Stamford Bridge, London, England.


    FINALS: 31st March 2019 – Stamford Bridge, London, England


The tournament is a great way for Fortnite fans to interact with each other in a meaningful and healthy way as it brings the community together.

In other news, Fortnite recently bragged the GOTY award at the 2018 Golden Joystick awards, beating the top contenders and fan favourites such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and God Of War.

The game continues to gain widespread popularity with increasing player counts.

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
Fortnite System Requirements For PC, MAC, Android & iOS
RELATED STORY
Fortnite vs PUBG: 5 Reasons why you should play Fortnite!
RELATED STORY
PUBG vs Fortnite: 4 reasons you should play PUBG over...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: New Weapon Added To Fortnite BR
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Winter Royale Tournament: Details announced for...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite on iOS: What's on offer?
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: VER-6.21 Patch Notes Revealed, New Item...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite on PS4: A quick guide to control setups
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Bunnymoon Outfit and Treat Yourself Emote...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Epic Games Gets $1.25 Billion Investment...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us