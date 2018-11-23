Fortnite News: Fortnite Competitions To Be Held at Top Football Stadiums Across UK.

Epic Games

Fortnite, the popular Battle Royal game developed by Epic Games is set to take it to the next level with the EStars Fortnite Championship, starting this January.

This was recently announced by EStars- a company dedicated to organising eSports events across the globe.

Surprising as it seems, Fortnite championships will take place inside real-life battle royale arenas (kidding) with the likes of Emirates and Stanford Bridge in London (which are some of the most popular football arenas in the world).

Aside from London, other venues include-Celtic Park in Glasgow, the Etihad in Manchester and St James' Park in Newcastle.

The tournament will be for solo players on the following consoles- PS4 & Xbox One with a grand prize of £25,000 for the finals (this is one huge amount even by Fortnite's standards).

The age limit for the tournament is 12+, so young Fortnite players can participate as well and show off their pro skills. Keep in mind that people between the age of 12-16 are allowed to bring a parent/ guardian.

Other than that, no news of spectators or audience members has been announced yet.

The general ticket costs £25 for each event and there are numerous individual cash prizes to be won at the different venues.

Speaking of venues, here is the full list of them-

4th, 5th & 6th January 2019 – Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

11th, 12th & 13th January 2019 – Emirates Stadium, London, England

18th, 19th & 20th January 2019 – Amex Stadium, Brighton, England

1st, 2nd & 3rd February 2019 – Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales

15th, 16th & 17th February 2019 – Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

22nd, 23rd & 24th February 2019 – Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

1st, 2nd & 3rd March 2019 – St. James’ Park Stadium, Newcastle, England.

8th, 9th, & 10th March 2019 – The National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, NI

22nd, 23rd & 24th March 2019 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

29th & 30th March 2019 – Stamford Bridge, London, England.

FINALS: 31st March 2019 – Stamford Bridge, London, England

The tournament is a great way for Fortnite fans to interact with each other in a meaningful and healthy way as it brings the community together.

In other news, Fortnite recently bragged the GOTY award at the 2018 Golden Joystick awards, beating the top contenders and fan favourites such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and God Of War.

The game continues to gain widespread popularity with increasing player counts.

