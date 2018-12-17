Fortnite News: Infinity Blade still available despite Epic Games vaulting the weapon

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

What's the story?

According to a Reddit post, people are still getting their hands on the powerful Infinity Balde weapon despite Epic Games vaulting the weapon days ago after receiving severe backlash from fans.

In case you didn't know...

The update 7.01 introduces a host of changes to the game, with the most notable one being the Infinity Blade mythic item. This weapon caused tremendous damage, allowing gamers to eliminate players and objects with a single blow. Additionally, it provided the users with health, shield and movement benefits.

However, after receiving critical feedback from users, Epic Games vaulted the weapon and promised that the company would re-evaluate its approach to mythic items.

Many users complained that there weren't enough alternatives to the Infinity Blade and the wielder overpowered the lot in most cases. Interestingly, this decision came right after the company behind the game announced their plans to Nerf the weapon.

Heya folks,



We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game.



The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.



Thanks for calling us out on this! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2018

The heart of the matter

Despite its removal from the game, a Reddit post points that the Infinity Blade is still available to a few users.

The post features a video that includes a Fortnite player using the mythical weapon despite the company behind the franchise vaulting the weapon. The user who possessed the Infinity Blade managed to eliminate an opponent before dispatching the weapon in the storm. However, the video does not provide any clue as to how the weapon was acquired in the first place.

Interestingly, many Reddit users, via the comment section, expressed that they too had seen the Infinity Blade while playing the game, leading to a possibility that there could be a glitch in the game.

What's next?

Epic Games will surely look into these isolated incidents, and the Infinity Blade would be permanently vaulted in the future updates to avoid any controversy.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and select Android devices.

