Fortnite News: Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf: The Youngest Fortnite Champion got "Swatted" over Stream

Fortnite is the most popular PC battle royale game and many players got immensely famous by winning Fortnite tournaments or by streaming it on different platforms. But with fame, one gets enemies too. A similar incident happened with Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, who is the youngest Fortnite champion. He is just 16 years old and is a member of the Sentinels esports team.

He recently won the Fortnite World Cup Solos Championship 2019 in New York. He was streaming Fortnite on Twitch when got interrupted in the middle of the game by his father telling him that there were armed forces at the door to which he replied, "I got swatted?"

He left the stream abruptly for about 10 minutes. At that time he was playing with his two teammates: Ghost Gaming's Timothy "Bizzle" Miller and FaZe Clan's Danny "Dubs" Walsh in a trios game and around 38,000 people witnessed this on Twitch. Fortunately, no one got hurt in this incident. After he came back to play Fortnite, he told his teammates," They come in with guns, bro,". "They literally pulled up, holy s***. That's scary."

He then told that one of the officers recognised him as he was living in his neighbourhood. So, fortunately, no one was hurt as Swatting can be extremely dangerous. In 2017, a dispute over Call Of Duty led to Swatting in which a 28-year-old man was shot and killed by police. Tyler Barriss called the police and told that Andrew Finch was holding his family hostage, and gave them his address in Kansas. The police went there, and the man who was the father of two was shot by one of the officers. Tyler Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

