Fortnite News: New Vehicle Driftboard leaked, to arrive in game soon

Little girl! I need to borrow your... hoverboard?

Fans who find themselves in the middle of the Venn diagram that combines fans of both Fortnite and the Back to the Future movies are about to find themselves in for a treat. So, if you have ever wanted to ride on a hoverboard and shoot people, Season 7 of Fortnite has you covered.

Yesterday, Fortnite's in-game news feed revealed that the second vehicle of Season 7 will be a Driftboard which, if you haven't guessed by now, is essentially a hoverboard - the same device that Marty McFly used to escape from Griff Tannen and his gang in Back to the Future, Part II.

Drifty McDrifterson

Epic Games has confirmed that the Driftboards will only carry one player at a time, which makes sense because... you know. It's a board. You're not putting a whole squad on one of these things. Not easily, anyway. The item's description also includes the word "boost", which means it could very well be similar to the Quadcrusher. So there's that.

The teaser trailers for Season 7 have featured what looks like a figure covered in ice riding a snowboard, so the speculation for the driftboard makes sense. And while it's going to be difficult to put together a whole squad rocking driftboards... can you imagine how awesome that would be? Someone's going to do it, I'm sure.

Right now, there's no set time or date for the release of the driftboard, although speculation is that it'll happen with the Fortnite V7.10 update. That's scheduled for release on December 19th, which is tomorrow. Epic teased the release with the following tweet:

What do you guys think? Are you excited about getting your virtual hands on a driftboard? What else do you think is going to be in the 7.10 update? Let us know in the comments down below.

