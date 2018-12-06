×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fortnite News: What's new In Season 7

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
31   //    06 Dec 2018, 19:50 IST

Fortnite Season 7 is now available
Fortnite Season 7 is now available

Season 7 of Fortnite is now live and Epic Games has brought some changes as well as some new challenges. There is a new Battle Pass that can be purchased which also unlocks some brand new cosmetics. Battle Pass can be leveled up by getting Battle Stars.

Battle Stars can be obtained for free in Week 1 of Season 7. Additionally, if you purchased the Battle pass you get additional quests to get Battle Stars. The free challenges such as dancing in forbidden locations unlock items of different rarities. The current list of Battle Star quests are given below.

Free

  • Pick up an item of each rarity (5) - 5 Battle Stars
  • Dance in different forbidden location (7) - 5 Battle Stars
  • Play matches with at least one elimination (5) - 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass


  • Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs (1) --5 Battle Stars
  • Deal headshot damage to opponents (500) - 5 Battle Star
  • Stage 1: Search ammo boxes in a single match (5) - 10 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate opponents in different named locations (5) - 10 Battle Stars

Other than the Battle Pass, terrains and the theme of the Season 7 is based on Winter, with maps and locations now having snowy terrain. New locations such as Frosty Flights and Expedition outposts have been added.

Purchasing the Battle Pass will instantly give you the Zenith and Lynx Outfits. A new cosmetic item type called Wraps have been added, which allows the player to customize their weapons and vehicles. Battle Pass Owners can also get early access in Creative Mode, where players can build a map and customize the island, drops and much more.

Fornite Season 7 has been extended by two weeks according to Epic Games and the season will end on 28 February 2019.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fortnite News: Epic Games announces creation mode...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Micro-Transactions Revenue...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite News: Fortnite Mobile now playable at 60 fps for...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: New Weapon Added To Fortnite BR
RELATED STORY
Fortnite System Requirements For PC, MAC, Android & iOS
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: VER-6.21 Patch Notes Revealed, New Item...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Challenges: Season 6 Week 7 Challenges Out
RELATED STORY
7 Top iOS games to download on the iPhone
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Challenges: Season 6 Week 6 Challenges out!
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: What to expect from Save the World update 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us