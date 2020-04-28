×
Fortnite: Ninja Fortnite Settings and complete Gaming Setup

  • A detailed look at Fortnite streamer and esports celebrity Ninja's game-play settings and more.
  • Ninja is a popular Fortnite player. Many players wish to copy his game-style and choice of accessories.
Modified 28 Apr 2020, 18:47 IST

Ninja during a Fortnite event with Marshmellow
Richard Tyler Blevins, commonly known as 'Ninja', is a very popular Fortnite streamer and an eSport celebrity. Initially, Ninja started out playing FPS shooter games like Halo but has since moved on to the Battle Royale genre.

Prior to playing Fortnite, Ninja was well known within the H1Z1 and PUBG communities as well. As of April 2020, Ninja primarily sticks with Fortnite, Valorent and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Below is a detailed breakdown of Ninja's Fortnite settings, as well his current gaming gear, which may come in handy for players who prefer his style of game-play.

Ninja Mouse Settings

DPI - 800

Sensitivity X - 7.5%

Sensitivity Y - 6.5%

Targeting Sensitivity - 30.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 30.0%

Polling Rate (Hz) - 500.

Ninja Fortnite Keybind Settings


Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - Z

Weapon Slot 5 - X

Use - E

Reload/Rotate - R

Crouch - C

Building Slot 1 (Wall) - Mouse Button 4

Building Slot 2 (Floor) - Q

Building Slot 1 (Stairs) - Mouse Button 5

Building Slot 1 (Roof) - Left Shift

Trap - 5

Building Edit - F

Inventory -Tab

Map - M

Confirm Edit on Release - Off.

Ninja Fortnite Video/Display Settings


Window ModeFullscreenResolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - Unlimited

View Distance - Medium

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off.

Ninja Fortnite Gaming Gear


Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

Ninja
Ninja's preferred headset

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 – Mini RGB

Ninja
Ninja's preferred keyboard

Monitor: Dell Alienware AW2518H

Ninja
Ninja's preferred monitor

Mouse: Finalmouse Air58 Ninja

Ninja
Ninja's preferred mouse


Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro SE XL

Ninja
Ninja's preferred mousepad

Ninja Fortnite Gaming Gear Setup


Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero

Ninja
Ninja's motherboard

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 TI XC Ultra

Ninja
Ninja's GPU


Cooler: NZXT Kraken X62

Ninja
Ninja's Cooler

Case: NZXT H700i Ninja Edition

Ninja
Ninja's Case

Power Supply: NZXT E850


Ninja
Ninja's Power Supply


Fans: NZXT AER RGB 140mm

Ninja
Ninja's Fans

SSD: Intel Optane 905P 960GB

Ninja
Ninja's SSD

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

Ninja
Ninja's CPU

Memory: G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 64GB

Ninja
Ninja's Memory Card

Ninja Fortnite Setup


Microphone: Electro Voice RE-20

Ninja
Ninja's microphone

Chair: MAXNOMIC Dominator

Ninja
Ninja's Chair

Webcam: Logitech BRIO

Ninja
Ninja's Webcam

Published 28 Apr 2020, 18:47 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Challenges Fortnite Updates
