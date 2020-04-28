Fortnite: Ninja Fortnite Settings and complete Gaming Setup
- A detailed look at Fortnite streamer and esports celebrity Ninja's game-play settings and more.
- Ninja is a popular Fortnite player. Many players wish to copy his game-style and choice of accessories.
Richard Tyler Blevins, commonly known as 'Ninja', is a very popular Fortnite streamer and an eSport celebrity. Initially, Ninja started out playing FPS shooter games like Halo but has since moved on to the Battle Royale genre.
Prior to playing Fortnite, Ninja was well known within the H1Z1 and PUBG communities as well. As of April 2020, Ninja primarily sticks with Fortnite, Valorent and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Below is a detailed breakdown of Ninja's Fortnite settings, as well his current gaming gear, which may come in handy for players who prefer his style of game-play.
Ninja Mouse Settings
DPI - 800
Sensitivity X - 7.5%
Sensitivity Y - 6.5%
Targeting Sensitivity - 30.0%
Scope Sensitivity - 30.0%
Polling Rate (Hz) - 500.
Ninja Fortnite Keybind Settings
Harvesting Tool - 1
Weapon Slot 1 - 2
Weapon Slot 2 - 3
Weapon Slot 3 - 4
Weapon Slot 4 - Z
Weapon Slot 5 - X
Use - E
Reload/Rotate - R
Crouch - C
Building Slot 1 (Wall) - Mouse Button 4
Building Slot 2 (Floor) - Q
Building Slot 1 (Stairs) - Mouse Button 5
Building Slot 1 (Roof) - Left Shift
Trap - 5
Building Edit - F
Inventory -Tab
Map - M
Confirm Edit on Release - Off.
Ninja Fortnite Video/Display Settings
Window ModeFullscreenResolution - 1920×1080
Frame Rate Limit - Unlimited
View Distance - Medium
Shadows - Off
Anti-Aliasing - Off
Textures - Low
Effects - Low
Post Processing - Low
VSync - Off
Motion Blur - Off
Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
Brightness - 100%
Interface Contrast - 1x
Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off.