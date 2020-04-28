Fortnite: Ninja Fortnite Settings and complete Gaming Setup

Ninja during a Fortnite event with Marshmellow

Richard Tyler Blevins, commonly known as 'Ninja', is a very popular Fortnite streamer and an eSport celebrity. Initially, Ninja started out playing FPS shooter games like Halo but has since moved on to the Battle Royale genre.

Prior to playing Fortnite, Ninja was well known within the H1Z1 and PUBG communities as well. As of April 2020, Ninja primarily sticks with Fortnite, Valorent and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Below is a detailed breakdown of Ninja's Fortnite settings, as well his current gaming gear, which may come in handy for players who prefer his style of game-play.

Ninja Mouse Settings

DPI - 800

Sensitivity X - 7.5%

Sensitivity Y - 6.5%

Targeting Sensitivity - 30.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 30.0%

Polling Rate (Hz) - 500.

Ninja Fortnite Keybind Settings

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - Z

Weapon Slot 5 - X

Use - E

Reload/Rotate - R

Crouch - C

Building Slot 1 (Wall) - Mouse Button 4

Building Slot 2 (Floor) - Q

Building Slot 1 (Stairs) - Mouse Button 5

Building Slot 1 (Roof) - Left Shift

Trap - 5

Building Edit - F

Inventory -Tab

Map - M

Confirm Edit on Release - Off.

Ninja Fortnite Video/Display Settings

Window ModeFullscreenResolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - Unlimited

View Distance - Medium

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off.

Ninja Fortnite Gaming Gear

Ninja's preferred headset

Ninja's preferred keyboard

Ninja's preferred monitor

Ninja's preferred mouse

Ninja's preferred mousepad

Ninja Fortnite Gaming Gear Setup

Ninja's motherboard

Ninja's GPU

Ninja's Cooler

Ninja's Case

Power Supply: NZXT E850

Ninja's Power Supply

Ninja's Fans

Ninja's SSD

Ninja's CPU

Ninja's Memory Card

Ninja Fortnite Setup

Ninja's microphone

Ninja's Chair