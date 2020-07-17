Fortnite: 5 'NinjasHyper' rage moments that never get old

Image Credits: NewScapePro

When it comes to the world of 'online video game streamers,' popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is regarded as one of the most outspoken personalities out there.

Not only does the 29-year-old forgets to put his vocal filters on from time to time, but he even goes into fits of rage after a long string of losing streaks.

However, that doesn't mean that the streamer is not talented at the games he plays. Ninja is regarded as one of the best Fortnite players in the world, with over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, as of May 2020.

Apart from his in-game skills, it's also his volatile personality that the fans love so much. He goes into a rage over a variety of things (especially when stream sniped) and has even gone into repeated heated arguments with fellow streamers such as SypherPK.

In our article today, we go over five amazing Fortnite rage moments that Ninja went into.

Fortnite: NinjasHyper rage moments

These moments have been compiled by the YouTube channel-Supreme Gaming, and we will be highlighting our favourite timestamps from them.

Advertisement

Moment #1 (Time Stamp: 0.29): Ninja and his wall-building curse

The fence blocks his wall.

It would seem that when it comes to building walls during high-pressure clutch moments, Ninja is kind of cursed. No matter how skilled he is at the game, he keeps dying in similar situations and never really seems to learn from it. This wasn't the first time that Ninja died while trying to build a wall. Though, in his defence: There was a fence in his way.

His reaction after finding out that the enemy has lived with 1 HP is just priceless and is a rage moment that we will not forget anytime soon.

Moment#2 (Timestamp: 1.29): Ninja's Wall building skills let him down again

His turbo wall building curse continues Ninja forgets to pick up the shotgun.

Ninja's wall-building curse in Fortnite continues in the next instance as well.

Here, after eliminating an enemy, Ninja finds himself surrounded by two other players. He gets shot at and killed by the one on an adjacent roof, which Ninja could have easily avoided with a well-timed wall.

In a high-pressure situation, Ninja's wall making skills let him down once again. In a moment of rage, all the streamer can say is, "I DON'T KNOW WHERE MY WALLS GO..."

Moment #3 (Timestamp 5:35): Not picking up the gun

It's at times a feel-good moment for fans when they watch their favourite streams fumble on their laces and commit the same mistakes that they do in Fortnite.

Here, we see Ninja, literally not noticing that he hasn't picked up the shotgun until it is too late. The moment is just hilarious, as Ninja screams when he notices that instead of picking up the gun, he has instead picked up the ammo.

Moment #4 (Time Stamp 8:45): The Weapon Swap Delay

Ninja loses the 1v1 duel

The 4th moment on our list shows the streamer getting straight-up clapped in a Fortnite 1v1 gunfight.

Ninja hits two shots from the shotgun, and when switching to the Desert Eagle, the weapon cycle delay is what seems to have spelt his demise.

However, this is probably not the first time that he has raged over the weapon swap delay in Fortnite.

Moment #5 (Time Stamp: 10.13): Surrounded and outnumbered

Ninja is surrounded and taken down

The final rage moment on our list gives us a very rare glimpse of Ninja actually getting his turbo wall placements right in Fortnite. However, he is surrounded by the enemy from all sides, and is eventually shot down, even after he pleads, "Leave me alone...please".