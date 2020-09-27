Fortnite: Ninja and TSM Myth reunite for a memorable game of Duos

Epic Games' Fortnite has become one of the biggest names in the gaming industry . and has given rise to numerous high-quality professionals.

From the likes of Ninja, SypherPK and Myth, Fortnite has made stars of several such personalities, who are now globally associated with the game.

While the aforementioned trio, along with the likes of TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, CouRage and others, can be considered a part of the OG Fortnite set up, only SypherPK continues to stream the game regularly today. The rest gradually stepped away from Fortnite to explore titles such as Call of Duty and Among Us.

However, recently, two of these Fortnite pros - Ninja, and more recently Myth, have made exciting returns to the world of Fortnite, and seem to be enjoying the game once again:

For the first time in a very long time I felt the rush and adrenaline of getting a fortnite dub when playing with @Ninja yesterday. It felt AMAZING. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) September 26, 2020

Recently the two teamed up for a game of Fortnite Duos, which brought back fond memories of the good old days and made for a wholesome viewing experience, as a flurry of excited fans tuned in.

The return of Ninja and TSM Myth to Fortnite

The return of Cookies and Creams, aka Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Ali "Myth" Kabbani made for a wholesome experience as fans got to witness the OG Fortnite duo back in the game, after what seemed to be an eternity.

Ninja greets Myth in his own trademark way before they head into a Battle Royale:

Hey baby, it's been a while...just you and me ,it's been a while you know what I'm saying.

Myth also went on to fondly reminisce about the good old says as he says:

Chat I want you all to close your eyes right now , go back to 2018 , you log on to Fortnite, you get your first Victory Royale, you close it ,open up Twitch and see your favourite streamers Myth and Ninja playing Cookies and Creamy duos, Ah!

From poking fun at Myth's virginity to riding on a Llama, fans get to witness Classic Ninja in action as he Boogie Bombs his way through competitors.

Myth and Ninja even end up getting stream sniped as their quest for a Victory Royale raged on, replete with Ninja's classic rage moments.

In what served as an exciting teaser of future collaborations, the recent Ninja x Myth stream served as an absolute delight for fans, who were able to catch one of the most popular Fortnite duos in action, after ages.

The return of popular Fortnite pros also bodes well for fans, who have been demanding the return of the OG Fortnite community for a long time now.

Loved watching the OG kings play again! — thatdenverguy (@thatdenverguyYT) September 26, 2020

myth and ninja on fortnite in 2020? crazy. — Sizz (@letsgetitband) September 26, 2020