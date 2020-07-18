Fortnite: No Sweat Insurance encourages you to play with sharks

The Fortnite official twitter recently posted an ad for their in game insurance agency No Sweat Insurance along with a tongue in cheek suggesting that players bring a fishing rod to play with the sharks. Fans of the game are using the No Sweat tagline to offer some interesting advice.

No Sweat Insurance is there for all your Fortnite Needs

Today's Tip: To help keep you and your stuff safe, remember that sharks live in water and like to eat things, including your items.



(If you can’t resist playing with the sharks, we recommend taking a Fishing Rod.) #NoSweat pic.twitter.com/6Mjpk949Gg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2020

The No Sweat Insurance agency buildings can be found throughout the map in multiple locations. The buildings have made appearances around Lazy Lake in addition to signs being found around Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and more. However, with Fortnite Season 3’s flood the insurance agency likely found itself under water and has yet to make an appearance.

That is likely to change, however. With the water slowly receding, the old No Sweat Insurance buildings and signs are likely to make a return, although it is uncertain exactly what is left on the island for them to sell insurance for. Nevertheless, players can assume that something interesting may tie in to the Fortnite insurance agency if they are bothering to draw attention to it in social media.

As of this moment, however, the only thing found which sports the No Sweat logo is the No Sweat storage facility floating in the flood off the coast of Frenzy Farms.

No Sweat Fortnite Advice

#NoSweat No sweat tip: If you hear the Marauders theme song, run for your life cause they don't run out of ammo! pic.twitter.com/8iUfAcLB1U — Oan_SMM (@SmmOan) July 17, 2020

Fans are taking advantage of the No Sweat Tip series to share their own funny tips and advice. Although there are plenty of tips to be found, players should be cautious to take the advice too seriously as the advice is meant to be more of a joke in the same style as typical Fortnite humor.

Still, if you ever wanted to know about whether or not henchmen are your friends, or cheekily poke fun at Fortnite disabling the use of whirlpools despite still having a challenge about them, be sure to check out the No Sweat tips over at Twitter.