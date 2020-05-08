Fortnite now has 350 million registered users - Latest Fortnite player count, April 2020

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite, Fortnite, Fortnite.

It is pretty safe to say that this game is here to stay for now. It is also safe to say that the game that has forever revolutionized the battle royale genre.

If the numbers don't lie, then it's clear as day that Fortnite player count has just shot through the roof, surpassing a total of 350 million players registered as of April 2020.

Fortnite had earlier revealed it had 250 million people playing their game in March 2019. The game has now added over 100 million new players, breaking another one of its records.

Fortnite's played it right

The recent boost in Fortnite's popularity can be explained by considering the numerous collaborations with popular artists from around the world. The Fortnite community seems to be content with the direction the game is headed towards now.

With skill based matchmaking removed and a series of concerts, all mixed with the upcoming Chapter 2, Season 3 hype, "Fortnite is clearly "Highest in the room"- asTravis Scott would say.

Apart from the player count, Epic Games also stated that players have contributed a total of 3.2 BILLION HOURS to Fortnite. That is a lot of time for a supposedly "dead game" as many call it.

If we had to take into account the primary reasons behind the massive spike (which happened overtime) in Fortnite player count, it would be as follows:

- Frequent collaboration with artists from around the world who already have a huge fan base.

- Improvement in communication with the Fortnite community.

- A fresh stream of content in-game, ensuring the game does not feel stale or boring.

- Freebies and other rewards that keep the player base interested.

Now, these reasons may change over time, depending on the direction that the game is headed. However, as of today, keeping in mind the Fortnite player count is now higher than ever, Its safe to say Epic knows what they are doing.

Fortnite player count stats comparison

From 78 Million in August of 2018 to 350 million in April of 2020, Fortnite has sure come a long way.

Image Credit: NewZoo

The following stats were recorded in 2018 by Newzoo.

The data reflects a whopping 41% players from the United States who indulge in one of the three big names in Battle Royale; Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex.

Even back then, Fortnite claimed the throne with over 42% of the people playing the game alone, while the remaining 37% kept their choices slightly diverse by mixing up the games.