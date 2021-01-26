Fortnite location "Lucky Landing" could soon return to the game

Fortnite may be bringing back Lucky Landing, along with a new member of the Fox Clan.

Someone has been trying to establish a connection with Drift. It may be possible that Agent Jonesy is up to his old habits, or maybe that other Fox members are trying to reach out. Either way, Drift was contacted through a tweet, and a new banner was put up on Fortnite's Twitter page.

fortnite just tweeted:



''///////Establishing Connection



----Beginning Scan----



Possible match found/////



Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?''



Some Drift storyline happening again since a long time, also is that Lucky Landings? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fZcbJeXCAs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 24, 2021

The location in the background of the banner reminds players of Lucky Landing. Misty Meadows is too close to Lucky Landing's old location for Fortnite to just add it in. Fortnite will most likely merge Lucky Landing and Misty Meadows. They did the same thing for Salty Towers.

Yeah, that’s Drift and Catalyst, and they just were reawakened in the lore around a few hours ago. It also dissolved the “the seven got everyone in chapter 1 out of the loop” theory. — Charliecadet (@Charliecadet) January 25, 2021

The Fox clan and Lucky Landing seem to have a lot to do with this update, because the tweets are referencing them a lot. Lucky Landing is a very specific choice for the banner and it would be smart for Fortnite to bring some old locations back. Season 1's map feels too good to lose and slowly merging everything would make many fans happy.

Fortnite adds a new member to the crew from the Fox clan

The Fox Clan member, Vi, has come to Fortnite. The Fox Clan are the ones alluded to during the trailer that tells us about Lucky Landing. After posting, the Fortnite Twitter deleted all of its tweets, banner, and content related to this. Was it just for a quick reveal or did someone leak information too quickly?

A cunning new warrior on a race against time approaches the Island.



Vi arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on February 1.



Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/PTZxbsS6n0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2021

Why the posts were deleted remains a mystery. What is clear is that Vi coming into the Crew has a direct correlation with the possible map change. She may be bringing the location with her.

Here's the teaser of the upcoming "Drift" crew skin (on the left) pic.twitter.com/zsbJaJV51f — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 24, 2021

Updates to Fortnite come every two weeks. The last update was on the 13th, so the map update may come in a few days. Fortnite players would be wise to keep a lookout for any changes on the map, so as to be the first ones landing there.

