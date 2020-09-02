In case you haven’t heard, the Indian Government earlier today banned a total of 118 Chinese apps. This is in furtherance to a move back in June 2020, when 59 Chinese apps were forbidden. This comes in response to growing recent tensions between India and China.

The move has resulted in the banning of some famous Chinese apps, including TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser, and of course, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Furthermore, it has left mainstream Indian gamers wondering whether some of their other favourite games are under threat, including Fortnite fans.

There is a growing user base that Fortnite Mobile has garnered over the past few months, ever since this version was released for smartphone users. Resultantly, quite a few Fortnite fans have taken to the internet to find out whether the game has been banned as well.

Fortnite origin: Which country is Fortnite from?

As already mentioned, the Indian Government has banned some Chinese apps. While this includes the popular PUBG Mobile, the question that people have is concerning the origin country of Fortnite.

And Fortnite Mobile players will be glad to know that the game has nothing to do with China, and is developed by an American Company. Epic Games was founded by current CEO Tim Sweeney back in 1991 as Potomac Computer Systems. It was located initially in Sweeney’s parents’ house in Potomac, Maryland.

However, the company is currently based in Cary, North Carolina, which is thousands of miles away from China. Hence, Fortnite fans will be pleased to hear that the game will be available in India, and can still be played for free.

Of course, for the time being, Fortnite cannot be downloaded from Google Play Store, considering the feud that Epic has gotten into with both Apple and Google. You can read this article for further information on the same.

In conclusion, mobile users can still download and install the latest season of Fortnite, i.e., Chapter 2 Season 4, with its vast plethora of Marvel-themed content via Epic Games Launcher.

Also, the title has been developed by an American company, and is therefore under no threat for the time being.