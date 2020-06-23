Fortnite Party Royale lineup has been announced

Fans and followers of Fortnite have surely seen the Fortnite Party Royale, a relaxed environment where players can jump in and enjoy live-virtual entertainment.

The “venue” has attracted many famous entertainers such as deadmau5 and Travis Scott during his music tour.

Izaak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Source: Epic Games)

Fans and followers of Fortnite have surely seen the Fortnite Party Royale, a relaxed environment where players can jump in and enjoy live-virtual entertainment. The “venue” has attracted many famous entertainers such as deadmau5 and Travis Scott during his music tour.

Who is coming to Fortnite next?

This time around, the Fortnite community can expect to see Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley with Young Thug and Noah Cyrus announced as special guests. Their performance will be live on the Fortnite Party Royale main stage on June 25th, 9pm EST. Their performance will be an excellent way for players to relax and cool down after playing the new season of Fortnite.

Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley, is a wildly successful DJ and songwriter known for his frequent collaborations with other artists. His most recent work in his semi-self-titled album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, blends multiple genres all wrapped up in a loose country feeling that ties it all together.

Special Guests, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus

Advertisement

bringing my talents back to @fortnitegame along with 2 special guests. this thursday june 25 at 6pm pt / 9pm et. pic.twitter.com/O8mJBlsyJ1 — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) June 23, 2020

Young Thug, who collaborated with Diplo for Dance with Me (alongside Thomas Rhett), is an American rapper also known for collaborating with multiple other artists, including Gucci Mane. His music blends an electronic feeling with his natural sense for rhythm, although to pin his style down would be difficult given the massive amount of musical work he puts out year to year.

Noah Cyrus, who also has collaborations on Diplo’s latest album on the song On Mine, comes from the well known Cyrus musical family. Her music shows a development from her family’s however, despite being seated somewhere within the country-pop genre. Like all modern artists, her music has plenty of instances of exploration, but her vocals seem to root her music within her natural resonance.

All together, these artists are certain to give Fortnite players an unforgettable experience as they pack into 100 player servers to party to their hearts’ content.