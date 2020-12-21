Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy LTM game mode guide

Fortnite has brought back the Pickaxe Frenzy LTM that had once been featured as the Lahclan skin cup.

The Pickaxe Frenzy LTM removes all weapons from the game and forces players to eliminate each other with their chosen pickaxes. Although the format is mostly just a fun one-off game mode, there’s actually a surprising amount of depth to it.

Sharpen your pickaxe, put on your running shoes, and prepare for a melee frenzy in this weapon-free LTM.



Jump into the Pickaxe Frenzy LTM now! pic.twitter.com/3rJdZNWY6W — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 20, 2020

Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy LTM game modifiers

The biggest way the Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy LTM adjusts the game is with the removal of weapons altogether. There are still a handful of items players can use to gain an advantage during fights, but overall, the game comes down to how well each player can swing a pickaxe and dodge their opponents’.

The other major changes from default Fortnite include limiting each player’s max resources to just ten per resource. That means that players can build, at most, three builds in quick succession before having to gather more resources. Because of this, builds are most often used to block movement rather than to fortify a position.

The third change that all players should be aware of in this Fortnite LTM is that players can use the game’s emote to heal at a rate of three health per second. Because this health regeneration is so slow, it’s main use is to recover from rough fights during a lull in the action.

Key differences in how people play

50 elimination pop off in the Pickaxe Frenzy Cup 👀 #LachlansPickaxeFrenzy pic.twitter.com/Ecj1cUmNCs — Avery (@Avxry) November 8, 2020

Because fighting during this LTM can only be done at melee range, fighting is a significant commitment. As a result, players tend to play much more cautiously, often refusing to commit to a fight until absolutely forced to.

This leads to players at the very end running around often more focused on avoiding damage than on dishing it out. This dynamic is further supported by the fact that everyone can heal and one of the items in the game, the Sneaky Snowman, can launch attackers away while adding ice to their feet.

To win this Fortnite LTM, players will need to be careful and patient while avoiding letting anyone build up too much of an advantage. This can include taking an opportunity to damage builds, place down obstacles, and hitting opponents from behind so they can’t retaliate.

Overall, it’s a fun game mode and worth a shot, as it makes players completely rethink how they approach a situation.