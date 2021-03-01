Fortnite: Piece Control Kyle breaks his monitor after getting brutally sniped by a third-party 

A streamer known as Piece Control Kyle was seen raging recently, after being sniped by a third party in Fortnite.

After being knocked down, the individual remains silent for a while and then a thump is heard, following which the streamer tells his viewers that he broke his monitor.

Fortnite can be a difficult game at times. Just like every other battle royale game out there, it's difficult to predict which side the shots are being fired from, and getting taken out randomly does get very unnerving at times.

Control Piece Kyle gets sniped on Fortnite, breaks his monitor

Control Piece Kyle isn't the first individual to break his monitor or gaming equipment after being eliminated from a game of Fortnite. There have been other streamers as well, who've done something like this.

Back in 2019, Matthew R. Vaugn, aka Dellor, was banned from Twitch after he broke his keyboard with his head, after he lost a match in Apex Legends - a battle royale title very similar to Fortnite.

On his stream, Kyle went on to explain that he was having a bad day, and that he didn't expect his monitor to break at all. He also said that he'd have to use a 70Hz monitor to play in FNCS. He even took to Twitter about this incident. He posted a picture of the cracked monitor on his Twitter account, where people came up to him with all sorts of advice.

Individuals went on to tell him that if he was raging that bad after losing a game, he should probably quit the game altogether.

Wtf if u get that pissed quit the game — boscoBT (@Ben38960839) February 25, 2021

ME TOO HAPPENED YESTERDAY HITS HARD — berry (@16berryfn) February 25, 2021

His followers responded to his tweet by saying that he could change games if he wanted to. They also asked him not to stress out so hard.

yo m1lk if your really not feeling fort just quit or take a break don't stress yourself switch to a diff game if you want — Youtube Vrypa (@Vrypa) February 25, 2021

One user went on to say that many pros in Fortnite have broken a monitor or two, and that it was not a big deal at all. However, another individual on Twitter was quick to point out that breaking things indicated that they couldn't take losing in their stride, and that it wasn't the best possible way to deal with a loss in a game like Fortnite.

Yo brother don’t listen to the hate every pro has broke a monitor and I think your cracked never give up 👍😇 — ZIEN (@charley84193224) February 25, 2021

Dossent that show how they can't handle being beat — Harls (@Harleig67102297) February 25, 2021

People also went on to tell him to take a short break from the game. They also took digs at his name, saying that his monitor got "piece controlled."

Maybe you should take a little break — Leilani (@Leilani_fn) February 25, 2021

YO YOUR MONITOR GOT PIECE CONTROLLED — mez! (@ME7LOL) February 25, 2021

He got piece controlled so he 200 pumped his monitor — Sky Shyne ⛅️ (@shynedzns) February 25, 2021

Raging at games isn't very healthy. It's understandable that these games can get frustrating at times, and it gets more annoying if it comes right out of the blue, but breaking objects because of losing a game isn't the best solution to it at all.