Fortnite: Players find rare ‘Golden mushroom’ and win the $500 bounty on it

A few lucky players were able to cash in on the $500 reward after they found the rare golden mushroom.

The item was recently added to the game and grants players an instant shield upon consumption.

Fortnite Season 3 has essentially drowned the Battle Royale map, leaving only a few dry spots. While the majority of the community is struggling to find shields and high-quality loot, a few lucky players ended up locating a Golden mushroom.

Recently, popular Fortnite streamer and Youtuber, SypherPK announced a whopping $500 reward for anyone who could find these rare mushrooms.

Not long after, a bunch of players found the golden mushroom which is alleged to have a 1 in 10,000 spawn rate. An excited Sypher quickly joins in to witness the rare find but unfortunately ends up ‘breaking’ the much-hyped item.

WATCH: SypherPK finds the rare golden mushroom in Fortnite Season 3

SypherPK accidentally breaks the rare item

Soon as the Youtuber makes it into the server where the golden mushroom was found, he wastes no time to quickly pick it up.

Unfortunately, his frenzied state, coupled with the lack of knowledge on how the item works accidentally ends up breaking the item. Once the item makes it into his inventory, it turns to the regular ‘common’ rarity and grants him only five shields upon consuming the foraged item.

You can find the clip at 8:40 minute mark in his video.

Later on, his viewers point out the item is supposed to be eaten directly off the ground to grant its signature ‘instant max shield’.

Fortnite’s golden mushroom is surprisingly not the ‘rarest’ item

Although the chances of stumbling upon a mythic rarity shroom are rare in itself, there is yet another mythic item which millions of Fortnite players may never be able to witness firsthand.

If you haven’t already guessed, the ‘Mythic Goldfish’ remains to be the rarest item in Fortnite with its one in a million spawn rate, making it practically impossible to find.

WATCH: The rarest ‘Mythic goldfish’ finds

However, there have been a lucky few who were successfully able to extract the item at seemingly random.

Apart from being one in a million, the rare item is also equipped with one-shot capabilities. If you ever happen to find the item and hit an opponent with it, their departure to the lobby is inevitable; given that it deals a mighty 200 damage per blow.