Fortnite: Pokimane's 5 best Fortnite moments of all time

Imane Anys, or popularly known to the Fortnite community as 'Pokimane' is a Canadian-Moroccan internet sensation. She catapulted to instant fame with her Fortnite streams on Twitch and YouTube.

From dabbling in games like Minecraft to League of Legends, it is her exploits in Fortnite particularly, that have made her really popular.

So much so that she is all set to star in her first motion picture Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds and fellow Fortnite streamers- Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Andrew 'LazarBeam' Eacott !

Pokimane along with popular streamers star in 2020's 'Free Guy.'

Here's revisiting five of Pokimane's best Fortnite moments:

Pokimane's Best five Fortnite moments

# 1 Pokimane Emote

Pokimane's flipping out over her exclusive Fortnite emote launched by Epic makes for an amusing segment.

Launched back in January, her emote went on to become super popular ever since she announced it on her official Twitter handle:

can't believe i'm saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it's available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you'd like to get it! #EpicPartner



P.S - you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

In one of her most memorable Fortnite moments, Pokimane can be seen freaking out over spotting her own emote being used by several other random duos.

Take a look at the video below. Original post by Pokimane on YouTube.

#2 Pokimane's nine-year-old Coach

In a random game of Fortnite duos, Pokimane gets teamed up with a 9-year-old, and unlike most who freak out, this kid appeared calm and focused. He even goes to the extent of offering valuable advice to her at the end of the game.

By the end of the video, Pokimane herself becomes a fan of his skills and coach-like demeanour.

Take a look at Pokimane's interaction with a nine-year-old gamer in the video below. Original post by Pokimane on YouTube.

#3 Pokimane and a 12-year-old who just can't keep calm

In a hilarious and amusing video, a 12-year-old cannot believe his luck when he gets drawn with a Youtuber as popular as Pokimane. His reaction on hearing Pokimane's voice literally takes his breath away, so much so that she actually begins to worry for his safety.

Take a look at the hilarious fanboy moment in the video below. Original post by Pokimane on YouTube.

#4 Fortnite duos with Pokimane ft Myth

In one of her most popular videos, Myth invites Pokimane for a game of Fortnite just when he seems to be having a bad day at the game. However, she reluctantly goes on to agree, with her decision turning out to be more than fruitful.

Myth and Pokimane continue to be the fan-favourites and have been shipped together for ages as their interactions are super fun and eventful.

Take a look at Pokimane's game with Myth in the video below. Original post by Pokimane on YouTube.

#5 Pokimane's most kills in a game of Squads

In a game of Fortnite Squads with Cizzorz, Valkyrae and Fed, Pokimane modestly delivers her A-game as she guides her team to victory with the most number of kills, an (impressive 8) in the game.

Take a look at the video below to witness Pokimane displaying Fortnite skills. Original post by Pokimane on YouTube.

If you want to take a look at some of Pokimane's funniest Fortnite moments, take a look at the compilation video below. Original post by MassKill on YouTube.