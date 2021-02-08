Fortnite Pro "Clix" demonstrates in under two minutes how stream-snipers ruin games

Cody "Clix" Conrod recently demonstrated why stream sniping in Fortnite can be absolutely devastating and cause some serious issues for the game and those streaming it.

In the clip, Clix tries to evade all the stream-snipers and execute a drop at the very last point of the Battle Bus' route. What then came as a shock for the streamer was that a countless number of players stuck around to land alongside Clix.

The 16-year-old tried justifying this at first stating that everyone who dropped off last was merely AFK (away from keyboard) for the entire duration. However, as soon as players touched the ground, they could be seen trying to eliminate Clix.

The fact that so many players followed the streamer's move to ruin the gaming experience is a prime example of why stream-sniping is so frustrating.

why are there so many afk people, @DonaldMustard please fucking ban stream snipers please. pic.twitter.com/E5uaovRAre — Clix (@ClixHimself) January 24, 2021

Clix frustrated by stream-snipers in Fortnite

Stream sniping has been an infuriating issue for streamers of all categories. Be it a virtual stalker running into an IRL streamer or someone trying to snipe the streamer's location in a battle royale game, the end result is always stressful.

Stream sniping doesn't just ruin games, it also directly attacks a streamer's profession.

With the number of stream-snipers continuously rising in Fortnite, it is high time that streaming platforms, game developers, and everyone else involved do their best to fight against this.

As is visible in Clix's stream, the professional Fortnite player tries to defend himself against the horde of enemies immediately after dropping on the island. Such actions have an adverse effect on streamers and force them to question their profession.

clix after not hiding his screen when chat told him pic.twitter.com/buLrir6Mes — ͳrἱν (@Trivoxx) January 24, 2021

Some might argue that when choosing to stream Fortnite, they are presenting everyone else with the chance to stream-snipe them.

What these people fail to understand is that growing a community is a big responsibility in itself. Having to deal with additional negativity in the form of stream-sniping makes things exponentially worse.