Fortnite Pro Guide: Best Fortnite keybinds in 2020

In a perpetually evolving and competitive Fortnite landscape, it becomes imperative for pro gamers to change and adapt their keybinds.

Moreover, in a game like Fortnite where building is such a key component, it becomes essential to understand which keybinds work best, especially in a PC setup.

As compared to controllers, there's so much to take in when it comes to Fortnite PC controls as they enable you to create shortcuts, rebind certain keys and so much more.

The question that remains is: what are the best Fortnite keybinds?

In this article, we address this question and provide you with the best and most effective keybinds, as pooled from a consensus of pro players deemed the best builders in the game.

Which is the best keybind in Fortnite?

When it comes to Fortnite PC controls, keybinds are incredibly useful as they help to customise your gameplay, according to your preference and comfort. They can be instrumental in helping you get better at the game as the best keybinds often arise out of experimentation.

While some players may be comfortable with the default keybinds, if one is serious about improving at the game, then a customised keybind setup would definitely be the best bet.

Below are a few suggestions pertaining to the best Fortnite keybinds:

Recommended Keyboard settings:

Harvesting Tool : 1

: 1 Weapon Slot 1 : 2

: 2 Weapon Slot 2 : 3

: 3 Weapon Slot 3 : 4

: 4 Weapon Slot 4 : Z

: Z Weapon Slot 5 : X

: X Open Inventory : Tab

: Tab Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Crouch : C

: C Use : E

: E Sprint: Left Shift

Recommended Mouse settings:

Shoot / Construct: Left Mouse Click

Left Mouse Click Switch Construction Materials / Target: Right Mouse Click

Right Mouse Click Weapon Slot Up: Middle Mouse Scroll Up

Middle Mouse Scroll Up Weapon Slot Down: Middle Mouse Scroll Down

Middle Mouse Scroll Down Auto Run: Middle Mouse Scroll Click

Middle Mouse Scroll Click Build Wall: Extra Mouse Button 1

Extra Mouse Button 1 Build Floor: Extra Mouse Button 2

Extra Mouse Button 2 Build Stairs: Extra Mouse Button 3

Extra Mouse Button 3 Build Roof: Extra Mouse Button 4

Below is a standard set which often features on most pro player's keybinds:

Wall - Mouse Button 5

- Mouse Button 5 Floor - Q

- Q Stairs -Mouse Button 4

-Mouse Button 4 Roof - C

- C Trap - T

- T Use - E

- E Building Edit - F

- F Reload/Rotate - R

- R Crouch - Left Ctrl / Left Shift

- Left Ctrl / Left Shift Sprint By Default - On

- On Inventory - Tab / I

- Tab / I Map - M / Tab (If you aren't using it for Inventory)

Weapon Binds

Pickaxe - X

- X Weapon Slots - 1 - 5

Ninja Fortnite Keybinds

Pro Gamer Ninja's keybinds (Image Credits: FirstPost)

Keybinds

Use: E

Jump: Space Bar

Reload/Rotate: R

Sprint: Default/ Auto Sprint

Crouch: C

Repair/Upgrade: G

Harvesting Tool: 1

Weapon Slot 1: 2

Weapon Slot 2: 3

Weapon Slot 3: 4

Weapon Slot 4: Z

Weapon Slot 5: X

Building Slot 1 (Wall): Mouse Button 4

Building Slot 2 (Floor): Q

Building Slot 3 (Stairs): Mouse Button 5

Building Slot 4 (Roof): Left Shift

Trap: 5

Edit on Release: Off

Building Edit: F

Building Reset: Right Click

Inventory: Tab

Map: M

Emote Key: B

Auto Run: Mouse Wheel Button

Push to Talk: Left Ctrl

How to set Keybinds in Fortnite?

Below is a simple three-step guide on how to customise and set keybinds in Fortnite:

When you’re at the main menu, click the three strips in the top right corner.

Select the cog, then click on the ‘Input’ tab.

Now select whatever key you want to rebind by clicking on it, then press the key that you want it bound to.

Adjust your keybinds according to your preference, in the Input Tab. (Image Credits- gamewith.net)

You can read more about how to change keybinds here

You can take a look at the videos below where SypherPK and Bugha discuss their respective settings and keybinds: