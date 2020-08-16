Fortnite Pro's dad breaks monitor on Livestream but the internet comes to his rescue

According to Statistica.com, more than 62 percent of 350 million Fortnite players fall under the 18-24 age category. Of course, it is no news that Fortnite players younger than that have broken through in the past. Two prime examples would be FaZe H1ghSky1 and FaZe Ewok, who are both around 14-years-old.

Regardless, quite a few parents do not want to see their children' wasting' so much time playing random video games. As it turns out, a London-based Fortnite pro called Aden ' Zus' Atif found out exactly what an angry parent can do.

Fortnite pro's dad breaks monitor on Livestream

The gamer was taking part in the recent Fortnite Champion Series and was in the last game in a comfortable position with 42 points. However, his father decided to ruin his day and punched his monitor, to telling effect.

The moment my dad breaks my monitor in my last game, still manage to pop off but i cant play anymore, i cant afford a new monitor... I never wanted my career to end but this might be my last straw. pic.twitter.com/hN7h98OomK — zus (@ZusFN) August 9, 2020

Regardless, he went on playing with a broken monitor, and the two were able to qualify for the finals. However, what irked him was that he might as well have to finish his career as he cannot afford a new monitor. You can watch the entire clip of the final game in the post below. As you can see, he goes on playing even after the little mishap. You can have a closer look at the broken monitor below.

What my monitor looks like if anyone’s interested ... pic.twitter.com/gfPeDv79t6 — zus (@ZusFN) August 9, 2020

As he explained via the following comments, it appears that his father thought he had broken a light in the toilet and was angry because of it. As he explains, he hadn't broken the light, and it was only a misunderstanding.

Image Credits: zus, .twitter.com

image credits: zus, twitter.com

Advertisement

However, Zus didn't have to worry for too long, as Jaden' Wolfiez' Ashman, a popular 16-year-old Fortnite gamer, texted him the following. As you can see, he agreed to buy him a monitor if Zus got '2k likes'.

BOYS PLEASE I FUCKING BEG YOU IM LITERALLY CRYING @Wolfiez THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY PLEASE TWITTER https://t.co/Hr9U1YMxxq pic.twitter.com/lr24E2P8eT — zus (@ZusFN) August 9, 2020

Of course, that is enough to make his day, and he admits that this is the happiest he has been in a long time.

Goodnight twitter, today went from being the worst day to the best, love the fortnite community to literal bits 💖 — zus (@ZusFN) August 9, 2020

As it turns out, James Bank, a British professional host and interviewer, decided to give him a 240 Hz monitor, no strings attached.

Saw @ZusFN video of him trying to qualify for semis in @FortniteGame but his Dad smashed his monitor and he kept going, I could hear his pain in the video, he wants this bad so I’m sending him a 240Hz so he can push forward and own it up, good luck young star 👊🏼 https://t.co/yi1bZVoAHK — James Banks 🇩🇪 (@BanKsEsports) August 9, 2020

After the promise on the 9th of August, the monitor arrived within a matter of days, on the 12th of August, as you can see below.

Further, you can even see his new setup in full, in the post below.