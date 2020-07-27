Fortnite pros Ninja, Dr Lupo react to Joe Rogan's 'Video Games are a Real Problem' comment

American comedian, commentator and host of the popular 'Joe Rogan Experience' Joe Rogan recently drew strong reactions from the gaming community for his comment on video games.
Calling video games a "real problem" during his recent podcast session, Rogan went on to state that despite being exciting and fun, video games don't really take you anywhere and are a waste of time.
Three years later, you could just be that same kid , playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f*** game is...You're gonna waste your time.
You can watch the video clip in the tweet below:
Joe Rogan and Video Games
What's a bit surprising about Joe Rogan's latest statement is that in the past, he himself has lent his support to esports being a real profession, even labelling video games as "deceptively intellectually challenging".
Take a look at the video below:
This has led to his most recent comment being scrutinised, with many calling him out for his choice of words as they believe that that he could have expressed his sentiments in a better way.
Rogan himself has been an avid gamer, with a recent article revealing how he was even addicted to video games at one point of time.
Ninja and Dr Lupo spearhead reactions from the gaming community
Joe Rogan's recent remarks did not go down well with the gaming community and have incited responses from popular streamers like Dr Lupo and Ninja.
Benjamin 'Dr Lupo' retweeted the clip and had this to say:
Fortnite pro Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins went one step further and addressed the issue directly in the form of a response video where he shared his honest views on the entire fiasco.
Highlighting the various avenues available in gaming, he states:
"There's streaming, content creation, YouTube, being a professional player, being a fricking coach. You can be incredibly understanding of the game and not have the physical capacity to be able to get pentakills every single game."
"That doesn't mean there's not a job for you, right? That doesn't mean there's not a place for you in the gaming community.... especially when coaches are being valued more and more."
Check out Ninja's response to Joe Rogan's comments in the tweet below:
Ninja also went on to add:
Ninja and Dr Lupo seemed to be voicing the sentiments of the entire gaming community as other notable names like James Dash, Cory Barlog and Alex 'GoldenBoy' Mendez also reacted to the comments.
Dash, who is a popular host from Riot Games and associated with League of Legends, had this to say:
Gaming pioneer and the man noted for creating God Of War, Cory Barlog, also reacted:
Meanwhile, another popular host, Anthony 'GoldenBoy' Mendez, highlighted the bonds created by video games:
Other Reactions
Twitter was abuzz with reactions since Joe Rogan made his latest comments. A debate soon raged, with several others- gamers and non-gamers alike- taking to social media to express their views.
Here's a look at some of them:
Elsewhere, actor and comedian Matt Walsh had a humorous take on the situation and remarked:
When the storm settles down
While the uproar over Rogan's comments is justified from a gamer's perspective, some believe that the commentator was simply speaking from personal experience and was expressing his point of view, having been a video-game addict in the past.
Whatever may be the reason, his choice of words have seemingly been perceived as an attack on the gaming industry and it remains to be seen when the current storm will settle down.
His comments on video games have invoked the ire of an entire community of gaming aficionados and the eponymous host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' now finds himself embroiled in a stormy experience of his own making.
You can take a look at the videos below, which address the recent uproar caused by Joe Rogan's Video Games comment:Published 27 Jul 2020, 19:45 IST