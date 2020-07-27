Fortnite pros Ninja, Dr Lupo react to Joe Rogan's 'Video Games are a Real Problem' comment

American comedian, commentator and host of the popular 'Joe Rogan Experience' Joe Rogan recently drew strong reactions from the gaming community for his comment on video games.

Calling video games a "real problem" during his recent podcast session, Rogan went on to state that despite being exciting and fun, video games don't really take you anywhere and are a waste of time.

Three years later, you could just be that same kid , playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f*** game is...You're gonna waste your time.

“Video games a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f**king fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”



Joe Rogan has described video games as a “waste of time” for 'most people': https://t.co/8phVgmGYP9 pic.twitter.com/HGVgCfr7mh — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) July 26, 2020

Joe Rogan and Video Games

What's a bit surprising about Joe Rogan's latest statement is that in the past, he himself has lent his support to esports being a real profession, even labelling video games as "deceptively intellectually challenging".

This has led to his most recent comment being scrutinised, with many calling him out for his choice of words as they believe that that he could have expressed his sentiments in a better way.

Rogan himself has been an avid gamer, with a recent article revealing how he was even addicted to video games at one point of time.

Ninja and Dr Lupo spearhead reactions from the gaming community

Joe Rogan's recent remarks did not go down well with the gaming community and have incited responses from popular streamers like Dr Lupo and Ninja.

Benjamin 'Dr Lupo' retweeted the clip and had this to say:

Listening to this podcast is a waste of time if it's all you do all day and wait for the next episode.



Generalized bad take is bad. Anything can be harmful in excess. Video games have made many people successful, they're the cause for a majority of my friendships, etc. https://t.co/j86f8VZFPU — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 26, 2020

Fortnite pro Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins went one step further and addressed the issue directly in the form of a response video where he shared his honest views on the entire fiasco.

Highlighting the various avenues available in gaming, he states:

"There's streaming, content creation, YouTube, being a professional player, being a fricking coach. You can be incredibly understanding of the game and not have the physical capacity to be able to get pentakills every single game."

"That doesn't mean there's not a job for you, right? That doesn't mean there's not a place for you in the gaming community.... especially when coaches are being valued more and more."

Joe Rogan gaming comment thoughts video.



Mind was kinda everywhere but wanted to get a little vid out to explain it sooner rather than later.



ALSO! Enjoy the full emo hair Ninj right now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/fgb92vUVtF — Ninja (@Ninja) July 26, 2020

Ninja also went on to add:

I just want to add/reiterate



Joe Rogan is a gamer, hands down the dudes loves them and is pretty well informed on the competitive side/aspect of it. I just believe there is a huge gap of the last 5 years where gaming has catipulted into a different era and would love to explain https://t.co/aSvL5VsTiX — Ninja (@Ninja) July 27, 2020

Ninja and Dr Lupo seemed to be voicing the sentiments of the entire gaming community as other notable names like James Dash, Cory Barlog and Alex 'GoldenBoy' Mendez also reacted to the comments.

Dash, who is a popular host from Riot Games and associated with League of Legends, had this to say:

Yo @joerogan, I'm a host for the biggest esport and most played video game in the world. I would jump at an opportunity to be on your show and talk about the value of games. Hit me up if you're interested! https://t.co/1b0r95ZbVw — James Dash (@JamesDash) July 26, 2020

Gaming pioneer and the man noted for creating God Of War, Cory Barlog, also reacted:

learning and growing sometimes means that you simply need to sit down and read, listen, watch or play something to expand your mind.



fun is neither an extravagance nor a harmful negative to humanity.



everyone has the right to have their own joy in life.❤️ https://t.co/jTLmDrmcrl — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, another popular host, Anthony 'GoldenBoy' Mendez, highlighted the bonds created by video games:

I met my best friends because of video games. Not much of a “waste of time” if you ask me 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/nmBLzBEeMq — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) July 26, 2020

Other Reactions

Twitter was abuzz with reactions since Joe Rogan made his latest comments. A debate soon raged, with several others- gamers and non-gamers alike- taking to social media to express their views.

Here's a look at some of them:

Quit my job 4 months ago. Bought a car, Got out of an unhealthy relationship, I make more money now playing video games. I also use my platform to bring awareness to mental health and bipolar. Life is great. Do yourself a favor and stop being closed minded. It’s cringe as fuck. — MichaelUdall (@Michael_Udall) July 26, 2020

I think the main problem here is the notion that a fun activity needs to produce money to be worth your time. What if it makes you happy? What if you bond with your friends & get stress relief through video games? — Chica (@TSM_Chica) July 26, 2020

Nothing you do that you enjoy is a waste of time. Sure there needs to be balance so you don’t build unhealthy habits, but his take goes for literally anything you do in life. Do what makes you happy & follow your passion, don’t let someone telling you it’s a waste of time stop u! https://t.co/x6PqrRXXck — Tommy Paparatto (@ZooMaa) July 26, 2020

Elsewhere, actor and comedian Matt Walsh had a humorous take on the situation and remarked:

The Pentagon: "Aliens exist."



The public: "Eh whatever."



Joe Rogan: "You shouldn't spend all day playing video games."



The public: "OH MY GOD WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS IS SHOCKING I CAN'T BELIEVE IT" — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 27, 2020

When the storm settles down

While the uproar over Rogan's comments is justified from a gamer's perspective, some believe that the commentator was simply speaking from personal experience and was expressing his point of view, having been a video-game addict in the past.

He got addicted to gaming during the Quake era. He loved it too much. For an ambitious dude, it took too much of his time. He’s projecting himself here, that’s all. It isn’t a big commentary on the industry, but his personal experience. Hes spoken on it often. Its understandable. — Ellohime (@EllohimeTwitch) July 26, 2020

Whatever may be the reason, his choice of words have seemingly been perceived as an attack on the gaming industry and it remains to be seen when the current storm will settle down.

His comments on video games have invoked the ire of an entire community of gaming aficionados and the eponymous host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' now finds himself embroiled in a stormy experience of his own making.

