Fortnite on PS5: Release date, graphics changes, and other details

Fortnite is coming to PS5 sooner than you expect; launch date and other changes revealed.

The next-generation console will make use of Unreal Engine 5 to provide a better overall experience.

At this point, it isn't a surprise that Epic Games' popular Battle Royale label 'Fortnite' has made them a fortune.

In a blog statement in May, Epic made it clear that Fortnite will be released on PS5 and other next-generation consoles sometime during the year 2021. The migration comes in around the same time as Fortnite is also expected to move onto Unreal Engine 5.

For folks who aren't sure what the new engine does, here is Unreal Engine's terminology simplified. (via Indian Express)

"Epic Games says Unreal Engine 5, the new version of its popular graphics engine, will help achieve photorealistic graphics in games, coming to the next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5"

When will Fortnite release on PS5?

Initially, Fortnite will run on Unreal 4.25 as stated by Tim Sweeney in an interview with Digital Foundry.

The new powerful and enchanced hardware computing abilities that come with the PS5 will also allow Fortnite to improve on the game's overall performance and visual effects end. Players can expect the Battle Royale title to be available on PS5 during mid or late 2021.

According to a report from HitC, Fortnite could move towards using Unreal Engine 5 as early as June 2021 and is expected to be available on PS4 shortly after.

Will Fortnite on PS5 support cross platform progression?

As previously mentioned, Epic plans to support cross-progression across consoles, which would essentially mean that players on PS4 and other consoles will be able to carry forward their saved data without worrying about losing their in-game progress.

All items including cosmetics, seasonal battle passes, emotes etc will carry over as well.

Fortnite on PS5 - Expected graphics improvements

For quite some time now, Epic has been keen on delivering a better overall gameplay experience in Fortnite.

WATCH: Unreal Engine 5 demonstration

That is precisely what the shift to Unreal Engine 5 on PS5 is expected to do. In a statement during Unreal 4.25 release, Epic asserted how various features that make use of Chaos Physics engine and Nigara VFX are already in the game.