Fortnite's $15 Million 'Winter Royale' Tournament: Everything you need to know

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE

Fortnite's second-largest tournament after the World Cup Finals.

The stakes are high with Fortnite's upcoming competitive tournament this December, "Winter Royale". With $15 million on the line, players from around the globe have their eyes set on their prize.

But let's layout the basic information before jumping into the details.

What is Winter Royale?

Winter Royale will be a duo tournament. The biggest payout will be $9000 given out to the Europe region winners. 'Winter Royale' will take place over the course of three days and a scoring system that takes into account parameters like eliminations, victory royale and placement will determine the overall standings in the tournament.

When does the tournament begin?

The tournament will begin 20th of December and will take place over the weekend up until the 22nd of December. Each day, players from every region must log on and start playing the game which can be found in the list of game modes to choose from in your main screen when you log into Fortnite. The scoring system, however, will differ each day which brings us to our next question.

What does the scoring mechanism look like?

To break it down simply let's take into account the main criteria's that scores you the big points i.e victory and elimination. Each victory royale on the first day of the event (20th Dec) gets you 15 points, whereas an elimination puts one point in the bag for you.

This will drastically change the second day, where a victory royale will be worth 60 points and each elimination gets you another five points. Placement is also worth a ton with 45 points up till fourth place and 50 placement points each for the top three teams. Day 3 chops the scores down a notch bagging you 10 points for every victory royale and one point for every elimination.

Here is a day by day breakdown of the scores:

Day 1:

Victory Royale: 15 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Advertisement

Day 2:

Victory Royale: 60 Points

2nd - 3rd: 50 Points

4th - 7th: 45 Points

8th - 12th: 40 Points

13th - 25th: 25 Points

26th - 35th: 15 Points

36th - 50th: 5 Points

Each Elimination: 5 Points

Day 3:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd - 3rd: 7 Points

4th - 7th: 5 Points

8th - 12th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

How can I participate?

It doesn't get any simpler than booting up Fortnite on the three days (20, 21, 22 of December) and hopping into the Winter Royale playlist from your game modes selection screen.

We suggest you unleash the creative warrior inside you for the remainder of the days since the tournament usually has the best players, all competing against you to grab the prize money worth well over thousands of dollars a piece and most importantly a name for themselves within the Fortnite community.

Rules for the Winter Royale Tournament

The basic rules i.e agreeing to Epic game's terms and conditions, two-factor authentication, etc are being enforced like in every other tournament. The full list of all the official rules for participating players can be found at here.

Each session will last around four hours every single day allowing each team to play a total of 15 matches overall.

Prize Pool (Region Wise)

At the beginning of our article, we mentioned the total prize pool of $15 million which we are certain has many people wondering the legitimacy of it. Following is a breakdown of what each region's top 1% players will take home if they grab a solid placement in the tourney is all available to be viewed here. (NA-East, NA-West, Asia, EU, Brazil OCE, and Middle east)

All other specifics about the tournament including date, timings, rules, and other smaller details will be available at Epic games blog post.

Looking back - Winter Royale 2018 (What's new now?)

Nolanul at 'Winter Royale' 2018

Anyone who has been in the community long enough will know players in Fortnite's competitive scene like to takes things up a notch with every opportunity, and when the players give it their all; How can Epic games hold back?

Nolanlul was the name on everyone's mind during last year's 'Winter Royale' when he nailed the finals to take home a whopping $75,000 in prize money followed by 72hrs from Team Liquid and tylercrews in placing 2nd and 3rd consecutively.

The prize pools are even crazier this time around and we just have to wait and watch who is going to pour out all they have to claim the top spot!

It's best to start cranking those 90's and 180's because this one is going to take all you have got!