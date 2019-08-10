Fortnite’s Giant Mechs will Stay in Competitive Mode But With a Tweak

Fornite Season 10 has just kicked off, and the developers have made a lot of additions in this new Season. Along with this update, the team has also decided to introduce in-game tournaments which will enhance the gaming experience of players. The Fortnite championship series begins on 17th of August, and there will be a three-round Trios event each weekend for five weeks.

But the hot topic, for now, is Fortnite’s giant mechs, called Brutes will be available in Competitive modes confirmed by officials. Brutes, which is a character introduced in Season 10 of Fortnite, is too much overpowered. The HP and the destruction damage of this character are too much high that it makes unfavourable for other players. Epic Games announced that "The mechs will be staying in the game’s competitive mode, but with a tweak." But still, a lot of players think that tweaking is not enough.

Epic Games posted on their official blog regarding this issue:

We’ve been monitoring the impact of the B.R.U.T.E. in gameplay and are investigating ways to enhance combat feedback when interacting with the vehicle. In v10.10, we will add a targeting laser that will show the direction the B.R.U.T.E. is aiming its rockets while they are being charged. This laser will have directional audio to help indicate when it’s being pointed at you, even if you’re behind a structure. We’ve also fixed a few mobility bugs that was allowing players to exploit its boost mechanic. The B.R.U.T.E. remains within the core game modes (Solo, Duos, and Squads), select Limited Time Modes, and in competitive Arena and Tournament play. We’ll communicate any future iterations to the vehicle as we’re continuing to investigate a few more areas where we can improve combat interactions.

Players believe that adding just a targeting laser will still not make a perfect balance in the game. With the launch of the competitive update, we've got more details about Fortnite championship series. The prize pool of this series is $10 million and it will Trios mode.

