Fortnite's March crew pack "Llambro" disappoints fans

The new Fortnite Crew pack came out today, and that means Llambro is available to all those who thought spending money on another month of Fortnite Crew just to get him was worth it.

Fortnite players have known Llambro was coming for a while. The warning signs were there. Still, many kept their membership going, or signed up because of the 1000 V-Bucks and new Season Battle Pass that will launch later this month.

Llambro drinks Fortnite players' tears of regret

Fearless, flashy, fashionable and always ready to party up.



Grab the Llambro Outfit along with the rest of the Llegend Set when it arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on March 1.



Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/HnjD74xV0I — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

Flashy? Yes. Fashionable? Maybe. Awesome? Not so much. After being let down by Green Arrow, fans received a gift in the form of Vi for February's Crew pack. Following her up with Llambro seems like a slap in the face. A Speedy style for Green Arrow would have been a better release, rather than this bizarre combination of llama and man.

It is not that Llambro is a bad skin per-se. It is more of the fact that Fortnite has this supposedly premium service called Fortnite Crew and this is what Epic decides should go in there.

Llambro feels like one of the cheaper skins that players could find in the item shop to supplement the more awesome ones that cost a bit more. He is hilarious, and might be fun to play for a few games, but he is certainly not a skin that should be considered premium in any way.

I just got scammed out of 10 bucks wtf is this skin — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) February 22, 2021

Fan reaction towards Llambro is mixed, but a bit more heavy on the disappointed side. Many fans are upset and have cancelled their Crew subscription because of Llambro's inclusion. If only they knew that there is no escape.

Lol they lowkey are if you cancel your still forced with getting the skin in your locker🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BigbrotherDante (@BigbrotherDante) February 22, 2021

While it is true that many fans are upset, there are still a good number of Fortnite players who are digging this strange addition to the game. Epic cannot please everyone all the time, as Llambro certainly proves, but at least some people are happy with him.

As bad as he is, the price of Fortnite Crew is still worth the new Battle Pass and 1000 V-Bucks. If he were released on a month where a new Battle Pass was not expected to release, that would be an entirely different insult to players.

Worst fortnite crew change my mind — a ostrich (@thebigerostrch) March 1, 2021

For those players out there who love Llambro, more power to them. For those who hate him, at least there is still some benefit to Fortnite Crew this month. Hopefully, in the future Epic will be a bit more thoughtful when it comes to picking skins for their premium service.