Fortnite's Travis Scott event glitched, OG Fortnite map might be back

Loading screen for the 'Astronomical' event.

Fortnite's latest highlight - a Travis Scott event titled 'Astronomical', hit a minor speedbump during its second show today.

'Astronomical' features Travis Scott, a well known American rapper. Attending the event at any point will enable players to get freebies that include a few loading screen banners and an event themed glider.

The ongoing event sparked an online frenzy when a majority of the player base was unable to view the second event that was scheduled at 7:00 AM EDT/7:30 PM IST.

Most players reported the in-game timer to be glitched that caused them to be stuck in an infinite loop where the event never began. Many others reported being stuck on the 'Respawning' screen after being eliminated prior to the event. The glitch has undoubtedly ruined the experience for a large number of players who were looking forward to enjoying the event today.

On a positive note, Fortnite has already addressed the glitch in a recent twitter post, and has promised a hot-fix for the issue before they move forward with tomorrow's event.

Here is what their post reads:

We’re investigating why our second Astronomical show did not begin properly for a small number of players. We apologise for the inconvenience, and encourage you to join us for one of our remaining shows.

Would Fortnite's old map make a comeback?

Credits: Pluto v2 on Twitter

The lucky few who were able to get in the game describe the event as surreal. Since we do not want to ruin your experience with spoilers, there will not be any information on what happens inside the game. However, there has been an interesting discovery during the event that has sparked a debate online.

For a split second during the event, players saw what seemed like a glimpse of the old Fortnite map. This probably had many OG players on the edge of their seats.

However, the community seems to be split between the image being just another random addition for the event, while the other half argued that this could be a hint towards upcoming in-game changes.