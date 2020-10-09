Fortnite Season 1 Map "Athena": A trip down memory lane

The first season of Fortnite: Battle Royale began on 25th October 2017 and ran until 13 December 2017. That was also the shortest season in the history of Fortnite, lasting a mere 50 days on the map 'Athena'.

The map from this season, Athena, remains to be a favorite for most Fortnite players as it marked the beginning of the game, even though there wasn't much to do on it.

What was Athena on Fortnite: Battle Royale's Season 1

Athena's description, according to Gamepedia, reads

"Athena is the code name for the Fortnite: Battle Royale map used in Season 1-Season X/10. During The End event the entire map was destroyed when The Scientist's rockets lead the Meteor into the Zero Point, collapsing time and space creating a Black Hole that sucked in the entire island, thus the end of the Athena map."

However, as the seasons progressed, Athena began receiving updates and the island had a lot more to offer for the players, which in turn, led directly to the growth of the player base.

Season 1 of Fortnite Battle Royale comes to a close with our V.1.11 update! Details on the Battle Pass and Season 2 here - https://t.co/iRvDPGrIi4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2017

This update from Fortnite on Twitter back in 2017 sent fans into a frenzy.

When’s the new map coming? — jacob⚾️⚾️ (@Jacobhyde12) December 14, 2017

When’s new city coming out? — CRAIZY 💥 (@CraizyOW) December 14, 2017

However, in 2020, we cannot help but admit that we do indeed miss the original 'Athena' from Season 1.

Some of the map locations which were present on Athena in Fortnite during season 1 includes,

Anarchy Acres (Replaced in Season 5 by Lazy Links)

Dusty Depot (Replaced in Season 4 by Dusty Divot)

Fatal Fields (Survived till the end of 'Athena')

Flush Factory (Replaced in Season 7 by Happy Hamlet)

Greasy Grove (Removed in Season 7)

Pleasant Park

Loot Lake

Salty Springs (Received name on October 12th)

Tomato Town (Received name on October 12th)

Retail Row

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Moisty Mire

Some would argue that some of the best Fortnite matches were played on 'Athena'.

However, as we approach Chapter 2 Season 5, with all these rumours and theories of Athena returning to Fortnite, we can't help but shed a happy tear in remembrance of this nostalgia-inducing piece of history.