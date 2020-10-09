Fortnite Season 1 Map "Athena": A trip down memory lane

The first season of Fortnite: Battle Royale began on 25th October 2017 and ran until 13 December 2017. That was also the shortest season in the history of Fortnite, lasting a mere 50 days on the map 'Athena'.
The map from this season, Athena, remains to be a favorite for most Fortnite players as it marked the beginning of the game, even though there wasn't much to do on it.
What was Athena on Fortnite: Battle Royale's Season 1
Athena's description, according to Gamepedia, reads
"Athena is the code name for the Fortnite: Battle Royale map used in Season 1-Season X/10. During The End event the entire map was destroyed when The Scientist's rockets lead the Meteor into the Zero Point, collapsing time and space creating a Black Hole that sucked in the entire island, thus the end of the Athena map."
However, as the seasons progressed, Athena began receiving updates and the island had a lot more to offer for the players, which in turn, led directly to the growth of the player base.
This update from Fortnite on Twitter back in 2017 sent fans into a frenzy.
However, in 2020, we cannot help but admit that we do indeed miss the original 'Athena' from Season 1.
Some of the map locations which were present on Athena in Fortnite during season 1 includes,
- Anarchy Acres (Replaced in Season 5 by Lazy Links)
- Dusty Depot (Replaced in Season 4 by Dusty Divot)
- Fatal Fields (Survived till the end of 'Athena')
- Flush Factory (Replaced in Season 7 by Happy Hamlet)
- Greasy Grove (Removed in Season 7)
- Pleasant Park
- Loot Lake
- Salty Springs (Received name on October 12th)
- Tomato Town (Received name on October 12th)
- Retail Row
- Wailing Woods
- Lonely Lodge
- Moisty Mire
Some would argue that some of the best Fortnite matches were played on 'Athena'.
However, as we approach Chapter 2 Season 5, with all these rumours and theories of Athena returning to Fortnite, we can't help but shed a happy tear in remembrance of this nostalgia-inducing piece of history.Published 09 Oct 2020, 23:30 IST