Fortnite Season 11: Hidden gems after the Black Hole event

Fortnite just ended Season 10 with an apocalyptic spectacle. It was an abrupt end and Fortnite keeps hinting at how it's the "end" of Fortnite since the map just got swallowed. Even their social media accounts have been wiped clean after the event.

It's certainly not the end for the most popular Battle Royale game out there. We have no idea what's going to happen or when Fortnite will be back online, only a few guesses from leaks on the internet to older confirmed the news.

But while we're waiting for the new season to kick-off, there a couple of hidden gems in the Fortnite game which is worth looking into. The first is the encoded message from the Visitor after the Black Hole happened and the second is a fun little mini-game you can play on the Black Hole screen.

The encoded message

Some clever players on Reddit have looked for the hidden easter eggs when the event took place. The Visitor, who is from a different world and sends cryptic messages throughout has a message which has been decoded. When the Black Hole appeared, these numbers popped up: 11 146 15 62 / 87 14 106 2 150 / 69 146 15 36 / 2 176 8 160 65.

What do these numbers mean? Decoding the audio log meant taking the 11th word, 146th word, 15th word and so on. This is the final message:

"I was not alone. Others were outside the loop. This was not calculated. The nothing is now inevitable"

The Konami Code

You can play a mini-game by entering the infamous Konami code in the Black Hole screen. Simply enter UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, B, A, ENTER. You will then find a mini-game that pops up on the screen. Compete for the highest possible score you can get!